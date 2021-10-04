Newsletter | Oct. 4, 2021: Club fair and masks outdoors on campus

Do I need to wear a mask while walking outdoors on campus? Western Washington University is joining numerous other Washington state colleges in requiring masks and vaccines for those wishing to participate in classes or other activities on campus this fall.



When it comes to vaccines, Western is doing better than much of the state. According to John Thompson, Western's assistant director of communications, 93% of all Western employees are vaccinated. Among permanent employees — who make up three-fourths of the faculty and staff — 95% are vaccinated...