Newsletter | Oct. 4, 2021: Club fair and masks outdoors on campus
Monday, October 4, 2021
This week, watch a video on the Associated Students Club Fair, or learn about mask requirements.
On Campus
Guide to Western's Fall 2021 Clubs
On Sept. 20 and 21, new and returning students gathered on campus for the fall info fair, an event that hasn't been held in person since 2019. The info fair featured over 135 groups, clubs, departments and associations from Western.
If you're a club we didn't get a chance to talk to, shoot an email to eic.westernfront@gmail.com and we'll find a chance to feature you soon!
Do I need to wear a mask while walking outdoors on campus?
Western Washington University is joining numerous other Washington state colleges in requiring masks and vaccines for those wishing to participate in classes or other activities on campus this fall.
When it comes to vaccines, Western is doing better than much of the state. According to John Thompson, Western’s assistant director of communications, 93% of all Western employees are vaccinated. Among permanent employees — who make up three-fourths of the faculty and staff — 95% are vaccinated...