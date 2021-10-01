On Sept. 20 and 21, new and returning students gathered on campus for the fall info fair, an event that hasn't been held in person since 2019. The info fair featured over 135 groups, clubs, departments and associations from Western.
If you're a club we didn't get a chance to talk to, shoot an email to eic.westernfront@gmail.com and we'll find a chance to feature you soon!
Featured clubs:
Bellingham Order of the Saber — @wwubellinghamorderofthesaber
WWU Wrestling — @wwu_wrestling
WWU Judo — @wwujudo
WWU Swim Team — @wwuswimteam
WWU Glee Club — @wwugleeclub
Native American Students Union — @wwunasu
Physicists for Inclusion in STEM — @wwu.phis
LGBTQ+ Western — @lgbtqwestern
WWU Design Club — @wwu.design.club
WWU Chinese Students Association — @wwu_csa
WWU Korean Students Association — @wwuksa
WWU Black Student Organization — @wwubso
Office of Civic Engagement — @aswwu_oce
Shred the Contract — @shredthecontractwwu
Dead Parrots Society — @deadparrotswwu
Circus club
Cameron Martinez is a campus life reporter for The Front. She is majoring in visual journalism with a minor in queer studies. When not reporting, Cameron enjoys designing pages and watching podcasts. You can reach her at cameron.westernfront@gmail.com and @doctorcameron on Instagram.
Liz McLaneis a second-year journalism student at WWU. Her work for The Front focuses on city life and the Bellingham food scene. You can contact her at lizmclane.thefront@gmail.com.