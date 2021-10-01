On Sept. 20 and 21, new and returning students gathered on campus for the fall info fair, an event that hasn't been held in person since 2019. The info fair featured over 135 groups, clubs, departments and associations from Western.

If you're a club we didn't get a chance to talk to, shoot an email to eic.westernfront@gmail.com and we'll find a chance to feature you soon!

Featured clubs:

Bellingham Order of the Saber — @wwubellinghamorderofthesaber

WWU Wrestling — @wwu_wrestling

WWU Judo — @wwujudo

WWU Swim Team — @wwuswimteam

WWU Glee Club — @wwugleeclub

Native American Students Union — @wwunasu

Physicists for Inclusion in STEM — @wwu.phis

LGBTQ+ Western — @lgbtqwestern

WWU Design Club — @wwu.design.club

WWU Chinese Students Association — @wwu_csa

WWU Korean Students Association — @wwuksa

WWU Black Student Organization — @wwubso

Office of Civic Engagement — @aswwu_oce

Shred the Contract — @shredthecontractwwu

Dead Parrots Society — @deadparrotswwu

DIRT FC

Circus club

