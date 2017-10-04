42.2 F
      News

      Student Senate results are in

      0
      747 Western students participated in voting this quarter Illustration by Shannon DeLurio By Nathan...
      News

      Bellingham Bells host drive-thru trick-or-treating

      0
      The team let families drive into Joe Martin Field to celebrate Halloween while following distancing guidelines ...
      News

      FIFA cards made for Western athletes

      0
      As the Western Washington University soccer team prepares to play in their upcoming season, they are introduced by individually made FIFA...
      City & County

      Bellingham Dockside Harbor brings fresh fish straight to you

      0
      Local fishermen are selling straight to you, some for the first time ever Captain Joel Brady-Power...
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      Campus

      Performers feel in-person classes are essential to their craft

      0
      Performing arts remain open at Western thanks to months of hard work and safety precautions The...
      Campus

      Western Admissions react to drops in enrollment

      0
      COVID-19 has caused Western Admissions to look further down the waiting list A photo of campus...
      Campus

      Senate candidates voice their opinions on BSO demands

      0
      Candidates have similar views, but different ideas A cyclist makes their way through a deserted red square....
      Campus

      B Gallery opens “Breath + Memory” exhibition

      0
      Student installations explore new relationships with environment and each other. Henry Watt’s untitled piece is...
      City & County

      Stay green after COVID-19

      0
      COVID-19 has ravaged more than public health; our environment is also bearing the cost of the pandemic.
      City & County

      Election roundup: 2020 state and local election

      0
      Gov. Jay Inslee gathers Western Students into the Miller Hall fish bowl to encourage the campus to exercise their rights to...
      City & County

      Senior Activity Center pivots flu clinic to drive-thru service

      0
      Hoagland Pharmacy and the Bellingham Senior Activity Center create a drive-thru to fight the flu. A...
      City & County

      Bellingham Dockside Harbor brings fresh fish straight to you

      0
      Local fishermen are selling straight to you, some for the first time ever Captain Joel Brady-Power...
      News

      Bellingham Bells host drive-thru trick-or-treating

      0
      The team let families drive into Joe Martin Field to celebrate Halloween while following distancing guidelines ...
      News

      FIFA cards made for Western athletes

      0
      As the Western Washington University soccer team prepares to play in their upcoming season, they are introduced by individually made FIFA...
      Sports

      Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

      0
      Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996 coaching staff which included Shaw...
      News

      WWU Intramurals hosting esports leagues fall quarter

      0
      With in-person intramurals still on hold, WWU Intramurals offers free-to-play esports instead. Two PS4 controllers //...
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
      Opinion

      Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

      0
      Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it. A stack...
      Editorial

      What do you want to know about local and state elections?

      0
      Ballot Drop Box, Exterior Rec Center As Election Day approaches, having up-to-date information about elections is increasingly important....
      Opinion

      Muting mics not the solution to disruptive debates

      0
      The discussion over muting microphones affected the Washington gubernatorial debate.  Picture of two microphones. // Photo by...
      Opinion

      Time to add the “A” to LGBTQ+ Western

      0
      Club logo for Western Aces and Aeros. // Design by Anna Russon Western Aces and Aeros meets...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
Search
Performers feel in-person classes are essential to their craft

0
Performing arts remain open at Western thanks to months of hard work and safety precautions The once-bustling Performing Arts Center is now quiet without many students. The courtyard is empty by the...
Stay green after COVID-19

0
COVID-19 has ravaged more than public health; our environment is also bearing the cost of the pandemic. A plastic bag entangled in a tree. // Photo by Kate Ter Haar
Bellingham Bells host drive-thru trick-or-treating

0
The team let families drive into Joe Martin Field to celebrate Halloween while following distancing guidelines A family in their car trick or treating at Joe Martin Field. Photo by Ashley Ferns
Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

0
Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it. A stack of books on a table. // Photo by CCAC North Library By...
News

Author Ernest Cline visits Bellingham on tour

0
Best-selling author Ernest Cline spoke at the 90th Chuckanut Radio Hour at Whatcom Community College in Bellingham on Thursday, July 16, during the tour for his latest science fiction book, “Armada,” released Tuesday, July 14. Cline is the writer of “Fanboys,” a 2009 comedy movie about Star Wars fans, and “Ready Player One,” his 2011 best-selling debut novel. Steven Spielberg is...
