Newsletter | Oct. 11, 2021: Abortion rights rallies, COVID in schools and vaccine mandates

Monday, October 11, 2021
This week, read about the protests for abortion rights that took place at Red Square and Bellingham City Hall, as well as the COVID-19 outbreak at Lynden Christian School. 
On Campus
Counter-protesters Kristin Rawle (left) and Emma Ottewell (right) arrive with abortion rights signs to block anti-abortion protesters in Red Square at Western Washington University in Bellingham, Wash. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Ottewell saw the anti-abortion demonstration in Red Square and rallied fellow students to create their own signs.

Students organize to counter anti-abortion protesters in Red Square

An anti-abortion demonstration in Red Square on Oct. 6 drew a large group of students who countered the demonstration with their own signs and chants. The protest, organized by Christian, anti-abortion nonprofit Tiny Heartbeat Ministries, began around 12:30 p.m. in front of the Humanities Building in Red Square. There were about a dozen anti-abortion protesters. They carried graphic signs claiming to show aborted fetuses at various stages in development and quickly drew a crowd.

The event remained mostly peaceful; however, one bystander threw an anti-abortion sign into Fisher Fountain. Another broke a separate anti-abortion sign with their foot, which led to University Police being called... 

Off Campus
Lynden Christian High School is located just east of the NorthWest Washington Fair and Event Center in Lynden, Wash. All Lynden Christian Schools closed their doors to in-person classes on Sept. 29, 2021.

‘Limited compliance’ fueled a COVID-19 outbreak that forced Lynden Christian Schools online

After an uncontrolled COVID-19 outbreak and pressure from local health officials forced them to close their doors last week, the Lynden Christian Schools system is hoping to resume face-to-face instruction on Wednesday, Oct. 13. 

Lynden Christian is a private PreK-12 district of three schools and about 1300 students.

A crowd applauds as The Raging Grannies finish their set in front of Bellingham City Hall on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Abortion rights organizations hosted an Abortion Rights Rally gathering almost a thousand protestors.

Comments

