Newsletter | Oct. 11, 2021: Abortion rights rallies, COVID in schools and vaccine mandates

Students organize to counter anti-abortion protesters in Red Square

An anti-abortion demonstration in Red Square on Oct. 6 drew a large group of students who countered the demonstration with their own signs and chants. The protest, organized by Christian, anti-abortion nonprofit Tiny Heartbeat Ministries, began around 12:30 p.m. in front of the Humanities Building in Red Square. There were about a dozen anti-abortion protesters. They carried graphic signs claiming to show aborted fetuses at various stages in development and quickly drew a crowd.

The event remained mostly peaceful; however, one bystander threw an anti-abortion sign into Fisher Fountain. Another broke a separate anti-abortion sign with their foot, which led to University Police being called...