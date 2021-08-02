Newsletter | Aug. 2, 2021: Updates on the Legacy Review Task Force and The Front's new Editor-in-chief

|
|
|
|
This week, read an update on the Legacy Review Task Force, a piece on struggling restaurants and meet our incoming Editor-in-Chief.
|
|
|
Legacy Review Task Force recommends name removals for four campus buildings Western Washington University’s Legacy Review Task Force has unanimously recommended that the Board of Trustees remove T.H. Huxley’s name from the College of the Environment in a report submitted to Western’s President Sabah Randhawa and the Board of Trustees on June 14.
The task force, a committee that reviewed over the 2020-21 academic year the history and cultural significance of Western’s buildings universally, also recommended other name changes, however some members dissented from those recommendations...
|
|
|
Washington state fully reopens, some restaurants still struggleAfter over a year of providing to-go orders, running at half-capacity or shutting down completely, restaurants emerging from COVID-19 restrictions aren’t in the clear yet.
Washington state fully reopened June 30 and Whatcom County restaurants can now operate at full capacity due to Gov. Jay Inslee’s updated Washington Ready Plan. However, those restaurants continue to face staffing and supply shortages, coupled with a new highly transmissible COVID-19 variant...
|
|
|
Nate Sanford I’m back!
For those who don’t know, I was the editor-in-chief of The Front last spring. It was an exciting quarter and I’m really proud of the work we did, but now, having spent the summer as a wide-eyed intern in the dry half of the state, I’m coming back for round two. Here’s why:
I’ve been doing journalism stuff for a while now. Along with The Front, I’ve worked as an editor for The Planet magazine and Klipsun. I also sometimes write for Crosscut and Whatcom Watch. This summer, I’ve been sweating in Spokane and writing for an alternative-weekly called the Inlander. (My favorite stories so far: drag queen labor strife and peeing in public.)
- Like a majority of Western students, it’s taking me more than four years to graduate. I’m hopeful that my status as a super senior will translate into being a super editor-in-chief.
- The Front is going to be back in the physical newsroom this fall and one perk of being editor-in-chief is that you get your own office. This is all assuming the worst doesn’t happen with Delta. Fingers crossed.
- More seriously, I’m coming back because I want to continue building on the great work that Ryan Morris, Sophia Struna and the small but mighty summer team have been doing. It’s an exciting time for The Front, Western and Bellingham as a whole. I can’t wait to be a part of it.
When I’m not writing I play bass in a band and guitar in my room. I also like running long distances and backpacking.
For those hoping to join The Front as an editor this fall: stay tuned. It’s been a busy summer but we’re hoping to have applications posted next week. If you’re even mildly interested in applying, give it a shot. The talented Elisa Espinosa is going to be managing editor and we’d love to work with you.
If you have any questions about fall quarter or just want to say hi, I can be reached at sanfordnate@gmail.com or on Twitter @sanford_nate.
Photo courtesy of Nate Sanford