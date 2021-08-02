Newsletter | Aug. 2, 2021: Updates on the Legacy Review Task Force and The Front's new Editor-in-chief

Nate Sanford I’m back!

For those who don’t know, I was the editor-in-chief of The Front last spring. It was an exciting quarter and I’m really proud of the work we did, but now, having spent the summer as a wide-eyed intern in the dry half of the state, I’m coming back for round two. Here’s why: Like a majority of Western students, it’s taking me more than four years to graduate . I’m hopeful that my status as a super senior will translate into being a super editor-in-chief.

The Front is going to be back in the physical newsroom this fall and one perk of being editor-in-chief is that you get your own office. This is all assuming the worst doesn’t happen with Delta. Fingers crossed.

More seriously, I’m coming back because I want to continue building on the great work that Ryan Morris, Sophia Struna and the small but mighty summer team have been doing. It’s an exciting time for The Front, Western and Bellingham as a whole. I can’t wait to be a part of it.

When I’m not writing I play bass in a band and guitar in my room. I also like running long distances and backpacking.

For those hoping to join The Front as an editor this fall: stay tuned. It’s been a busy summer but we’re hoping to have applications posted next week. If you’re even mildly interested in applying, give it a shot. The talented Elisa Espinosa is going to be managing editor and we’d love to work with you.

If you have any questions about fall quarter or just want to say hi, I can be reached at sanfordnate@gmail.com or on Twitter @sanford_nate.

