BRIEF: Weekend Mount Baker Slalom coverage

Mt. Baker Ski Area is hosting its 35th annual Legendary Banked Slalom this weekend on Feb. 3, 4 and 5. Snowboarders will race over the course of three days, competing for the fastest times each day.

The Legendary Banked Slalom is a snowboard race that aims to “[pit] each rider against the clock on the same banks, berms and bumps to see who can ride the course faster than the rest,” according to the Mt. Baker Ski Area website.

After a cancellation in 2022, Banked Slalom is back, bringing in boarders from all over the world, including the United States, Canada, Japan, Norway, Switzerland and New Zealand.

This year’s banked slalom will also see the return of many competitors, including the winners of the 2020 professional categories: Audrey Herbert in women’s and Seth Wescott in men’s.

The race will take place in the White Salmon area of Mount Baker with the check-in booth located at the White Salmon Day Lodge. The race will take place off chair five and can be accessed by chair seven and eight.

Information on race start times and specific category times can be found on the official Legendary Banked Slalom website. Winners of each day will be announced at 4 p.m. in the White Salmon Day lodge, and final scores will be announced Sunday, Feb. 5, at 4 p.m. with prizes and awards in the lodge.

The weather over the weekend will likely be snowy, with an average high of 34 degrees Fahrenheit. Spectators will need a lift ticket to access and view the event.