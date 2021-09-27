Newsletter | Sept. 27, 2021: Bomb threat on campus and high temperatures for wildlife

Monday, September 27, 2021 This week, learn about a bomb threat on campus and how high temperatures are bringing wildfires to the area. On Campus Bond Hall closed after bomb threat posted to Discord; UPD says threat is non-credible Bond Hall was closed over the weekend after a bomb threat was posted to Discord, an instant messaging and voice chat platform. The university says the message, which was posted on Friday evening, is not viewed as a credible threat to the health and safety of campus.



The threat was detailed in a Western Campus Advisory sent to students and staff on Monday early afternoon... Read more about the threat on The Front Off Campus Abnormally high summer temperatures bring wildfires, droughts The threat of wildfires looms over western Washington, as Gov. Jay Inslee warns Washington state residents of the potential dangers “abnormally high temperatures and dry conditions” may bring.



On July 6, Inslee signed an emergency proclamation that limits agriculture and outdoor burning through September. This decision was prompted by the record heat wave in Washington and other parts of the Pacific Northwest in late June, leading to drought conditions and dry landscapes... Read more about droughts on The Front

On-campus housing full for upcoming fall quarter | Justin Troia Want to get in touch?

