Newsletter | Sept. 20, 2021: Hunger on campus and high school athletics

Hunger on Campus: Western’s systems fail to meet student need As the summer of 2019 approached, fourth-year Western student Mike Oh had a decision to make: pay rent or go without groceries. With his student loans halted for the summer, Oh became strapped for cash in an increasingly costly college city.



Nationally, nearly a third of the surveyed college student population experience some form of food insecurity, according to a 2019 report. Western Washington University experiences higher than average levels of student food insecurity, according to recent undergraduate exit surveys...