Newsletter | Sept. 20, 2021: Hunger on campus and high school athletics
Monday, September 20, 2021
This week, learn about hunger among students on campus and athletic event attendance at the public high schools.
On Campus
Hunger on Campus: Western’s systems fail to meet student need
As the summer of 2019 approached, fourth-year Western student Mike Oh had a decision to make: pay rent or go without groceries. With his student loans halted for the summer, Oh became strapped for cash in an increasingly costly college city.
Nationally, nearly a third of the surveyed college student population experience some form of food insecurity, according to a 2019 report. Western Washington University experiences higher than average levels of student food insecurity, according to recent undergraduate exit surveys...
Public high schools unsure about full attendance for athletic events
"The new school year is approaching, which means high school sports are upon us, but will schools allow full attendance for fans?
Unfortunately, that question has yet to be answered.
Miguel Perez, Squalicum High School principal, said the school is still waiting for guidelines from the state on what is needed to have stands filled with fans but expects a minimal number of fans to be allowed...