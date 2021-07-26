Newsletter | July 26, 2021: New AS President and Western's dance club

Glory Busic Hi Western! My name is Glory and my pronouns are she/her. I am so happy that I am your 2021-2022 Associated Students President! As a student, I am in my third year here at Western. I am majoring in linguistics with minors in German and education & social justice. I previously have worked for Residence Life as the South Campus Inclusion Assistant. As President this year, my priorities heavily stem from the Black Student Organization demands. I am dedicated to working to finalize a permanent Black Student Space here at Western, and to continuously communicate with the Black Student Coalition as well as with all student groups on campus. A few specific demands that I will be working on are: “2. Defund the Western Washington University Police… 12. Stand by Shred the Contract and end the contract with Aramark... 17. Better communication with administration and staff.”



I plan to have the Associated Students create a newsletter that will be sent out on a regular basis updating all students on what the Executive Board is working on, how students can get involved, and how the Executive Board members can be contacted to make the Associated Students more accessible and transparent.



I also am pushing to make sure that student voices are at the decision-making table when decisions by administration are being made. I am ensuring that not only are Executive Board members at these tables, but other student leaders here on campus are as well.



I have spent much of my time this summer learning, researching, and meeting with administration, staff, and students to build connections and have a solid foundation for this 2021-2022 school year.



Please feel free to contact me at aspres@wwu.edu with any questions that you have or even to just say hello and introduce yourself! I look forward to seeing you all in the fall .

Photo courtesy of Glory Busic