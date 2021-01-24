Search Advocate Program

34.8 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      Administration

      NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

      0
      Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site By Sophia Pappalau In response...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Whatcom County COVID-19 cases higher than ever

      0
      Health Department reiterates need to take precautions seriously By Lauren Gallup Whatcom County’s COVID-19 cases are higher now than at any other point during the pandemic,...
      News

      It’s time to ditch the Electoral College

      0
      This dated model is counter to democracy, creates lopsided representation By Izzie Lund PUBLISHED VERSION: https://bellinghammatters.com/opinion-editorial/its-time-to-ditch-the-electoral-college/This article was produced for Journalism 497B. It may appear...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Arts & Music

      Five generations of family through art

      0
      “Origins and Evolutions” opens Jan. 26 at Gallery Syre By Georgia Costa Gallery Syre, an art gallery in downtown Bellingham, will introduce “Origins and Evolutions: 5...
      Campus

      Western students recall best parts of campus

      0
      Wilson Library and Red Square are sorely missed By Sophia Pappalau Many Western Washington University students are experiencing another quarter away from campus after an announcement...
      Campus

      COVID-19 impacts students’ outfit choices

      0
      Students say that online classes have influenced their style By Sienna Boucher Fashion is how one can express themself to the world — everyday sidewalks become...
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      By Phoenix Skye With the fear of contracting any sickness looming over the heads of Western students, one student is using alternative methods to improve...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Administration

      Job candidate alleges bias in WWU hiring

      0
      The university claims it followed all existing equal opportunity guidelines By Mallory Biggar In November 2019, Amy Lam, a creative director and Asian American woman, applied...
      Campus

      Research from a national perspective

      0
      This story expands on reporting about a discrimination complaint filed by Amy Lam, an Asian American woman who applied for an associate professor position...
      Campus

      Search Advocate Program

      0
      This story expands on reporting about a discrimination complaint filed by Amy Lam, an Asian American woman who applied for an associate professor position...
      Campus

      Western students recall best parts of campus

      0
      Wilson Library and Red Square are sorely missed By Sophia Pappalau Many Western Washington University students are experiencing another quarter away from campus after an announcement...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

      0
      Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is a story about an ongoing...
      City & County

      Why on, off-campus students need to know about the Family definition

      0
      The City of Bellingham Planning and Community Development members share news on how definition change will affect Western Washington University students By Alison Ward The City...
      Business & Economy

      ‘We Will’ resists lockdown restrictions

      0
      The nonprofit group ‘We Will’ met to discuss strategies to reopen small businesses Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the formation date of...
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Great Northwest Athletic Conference grants Western autonomy in scheduling a spring season

      0
      Potential season for postponed fall sports, athletic department grapples with rising COVID-19 cases By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced Jan. 8 they were...
      Sports

      2019 Hall of Fame inductee Ben Dragavon’s life after Western

      0
      Former men’s soccer player’s hard work leads to experiences sports fanatics can only dream of By Aidan Gaffney In the 15 years since Ben Dragavon last...
      Sports

      Catch up with former Western men’s basketball players turned pro

      0
      Professional Vikings talk friendship and transition to a new country By Aidan Gaffney It’s not every day you see a Division II school produce six professional...
      News

      Storied history drive Whatcom county’s biggest rivalries

      0
      Lynden-Lynden Christian, Western-Central highlight biggest rivalries in Whatcom County By Jordan Stone Fans putting cow manure under the opposing team’s bench; fish guts under the bench...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

      0
      Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is a story about an ongoing...
      City & County

      Why on, off-campus students need to know about the Family definition

      0
      The City of Bellingham Planning and Community Development members share news on how definition change will affect Western Washington University students By Alison Ward The City...
      Business & Economy

      ‘We Will’ resists lockdown restrictions

      0
      The nonprofit group ‘We Will’ met to discuss strategies to reopen small businesses Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the formation date of...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Columns

      The overwhelming whiteness of young adult fiction

      0
      Popular young adult series are riddled with harmful stereotypes By Natalie Vinh Authors have built empires through young adult fiction. Popular series like J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter,”...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
      Opinion

      Amazon not only safe option for holiday shopping

      0
      Support local businesses to preserve richness of Bellingham community By Sadie Fick Last December, shoppers entering a store were greeted by decorated evergreens, holiday music and...
      Opinion

      Polar plunge: The best way to start 2021

      0
      Plunging into natural icy waters provides a cathartic and healthy start to the new year. By Kaleigh Carroll This New Year’s, people are likely to be...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusTop Stories

Search Advocate Program

40
Updated
0
An illustration of a woman siting in front of a computer screen while video conferencing with a man.
A woman sits in front of a computer screen while video conferencing with a man. // Illustration by Sophia Lindstrom.

This story expands on reporting about a discrimination complaint filed by Amy Lam, an Asian American woman who applied for an associate professor position in Western’s design department that was ultimately offered to a white, male candidate out of a finalist pool of white candidates. Read the main story here.

By Mallory Biggar

One alternative to the design department’s current hiring process is the Search Advocate Program. This program started in 2008 at Oregon State University and trains a range of faculty, staff and students to act as advisors during hiring search and selection processes. 

As the climate surrounding racial diversity changes, so do the emerging best practices for hiring in higher education. In 2008, the Search Advocate Program launched out of Oregon State University. The program trains a range of faculty, staff and students to act as advisors during the hiring search and selection processes. 

In order to prepare future search advocates, they must attend a two-part workshop that informs them on the current research on diversity, implicit bias, legal aspects of hiring, inclusivity and best practices. 

Anne Gillies, the Search Advocate Program director since the program’s inception, leads these workshops. Gillies said she prepares university employees to serve as outside counsel on hiring committees. This training focuses on diversity, equity and validity. 

“We don’t recommend a sort of lockstep, ‘everybody does everything exactly the same way’ sort of process, but we do have a couple of important tools that we ask that advocates try to use with every search,” she said. 

While the search advocate does not necessarily have to be one single point person, Gillies said it helps to have someone on the outside.

“It’s good to have somebody who is not meshed within the department’s norms and culture or its power dynamics, and who is accountable for this,” she said. “So they’re outside the department, they don’t have conflict of interest and their focus is strictly process.”

The search advocate’s primary role is to identify what Gillies calls “barriers to inclusion” and propose alternatives to the search committee. Part of this process is developing a screening matrix or a spreadsheet that mitigates structural and cognitive bias by mapping out qualifications. 

The Search Advocate Program is designed to address bias and increase diversity, but Gillies said diversity is an umbrella term that encompasses equity and overcoming injustices, among many other factors.

(Can changing the status quo of candidates lead to more diversity? Read more here.)

“Diversity and hiring actually has two components,” she said. “One is to build a more diverse workforce, and the other is to build a workforce that is going to be welcoming and hospitable to a more diverse workforce. Both of those things are at play every time you do a search.”

Bonnie Brunt, dean of visual and performing arts at Spokane Falls Community College, started working with the Search Advocate Program at SFCC in 2014. Since then, hiring practices and outcomes have changed for the better, she said.

Before applying the Search Advocate Program, data the college found showed that screening committees were disproportionately eliminating ethnically diverse candidates.

“We said this is not acceptable,” Brunt stated. “We need to figure out what’s going wrong and make sure that we have diversity all the way through and that we end up hiring diverse candidates.”

Prior to this, Brunt said when hiring managers or deans needed to fill a position quickly, they would recycle old, outdated job descriptions. Now, the hiring committee discusses job descriptions while a search advocate is present. This ensures that the descriptions list what is most desirable in a candidate while also challenging the committee’s thinking.

Between the two schools that make up the Community Colleges of Spokane, Spokane Falls Community College and Spokane Community College, Brunt said 23% of the positions the college hired for in 2016 went to people of color, 38% in 2017 and 44% in 2018 with a search advocate. Spokane Community College went from 12% in 2016 to 14% in 2017 and 15% in 2018 without a search advocate. 

“What our search advocates do is make the search more equitable by removing barriers, not by giving anyone extra points, or by giving anyone an extra boost,” she said. “It’s really by seeing the barriers that we’ve been putting in place without knowing it, and taking them away. So that’s the structural part, and then with the cognitive bias. I tell people, you’re not biased because you’re a bad person. You’re biased because you’re a person.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,992FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
67SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday,...
Read more
City & County0

NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is...
Read more
Business & Economy0

‘We Will’ resists lockdown restrictions

The nonprofit group ‘We Will’ met to discuss strategies to reopen small businesses Correction: A previous version of this story...
Read more

Latest News

Arts & Music0

Five generations of family through art

“Origins and Evolutions” opens Jan. 26 at Gallery Syre By Georgia Costa Gallery Syre, an art gallery in downtown Bellingham, will...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Five generations of family through art

Arts & Music 0
“Origins and Evolutions” opens Jan. 26 at Gallery Syre By Georgia Costa Gallery Syre, an art gallery in downtown Bellingham, will introduce “Origins and Evolutions: 5...
Read more

Job candidate alleges bias in WWU hiring

Administration 0
The university claims it followed all existing equal opportunity guidelines By Mallory Biggar In November 2019, Amy Lam, a creative director and Asian American woman, applied...
Read more

Research from a national perspective

Campus 0
This story expands on reporting about a discrimination complaint filed by Amy Lam, an Asian American woman who applied for an associate professor position...
Read more

NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

City & County 0
Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is a story about an ongoing...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Sports

Sports round-up

0
Women’s Soccer Last Result: 2-0 victory at Montana State University Billings on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Billings, Montana. Overall Record: 17-0-1 Standing: Finished the regular season ranked first in the GNAC, and number one nationally. Next Game: GNAC Semifinal  game held at Simon Fraser University at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, in Burnaby, British Columbia. The Western women’s team completed a perfect 12-0-0...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Campus

Travel decisions in the time of COVID-19

0
By Leora Watson During the novel coronavirus outbreak, is it worth the risk to travel? If one does travel with those temptingly low ticket prices,...