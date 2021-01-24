Job candidate alleges bias in WWU hiring

34.8 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      Administration

      NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

      0
      Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site By Sophia Pappalau In response...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Whatcom County COVID-19 cases higher than ever

      0
      Health Department reiterates need to take precautions seriously By Lauren Gallup Whatcom County’s COVID-19 cases are higher now than at any other point during the pandemic,...
      News

      It’s time to ditch the Electoral College

      0
      This dated model is counter to democracy, creates lopsided representation By Izzie Lund PUBLISHED VERSION: https://bellinghammatters.com/opinion-editorial/its-time-to-ditch-the-electoral-college/This article was produced for Journalism 497B. It may appear...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Arts & Music

      Five generations of family through art

      0
      “Origins and Evolutions” opens Jan. 26 at Gallery Syre By Georgia Costa Gallery Syre, an art gallery in downtown Bellingham, will introduce “Origins and Evolutions: 5...
      Campus

      Western students recall best parts of campus

      0
      Wilson Library and Red Square are sorely missed By Sophia Pappalau Many Western Washington University students are experiencing another quarter away from campus after an announcement...
      Campus

      COVID-19 impacts students’ outfit choices

      0
      Students say that online classes have influenced their style By Sienna Boucher Fashion is how one can express themself to the world — everyday sidewalks become...
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      By Phoenix Skye With the fear of contracting any sickness looming over the heads of Western students, one student is using alternative methods to improve...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Administration

      Job candidate alleges bias in WWU hiring

      0
      The university claims it followed all existing equal opportunity guidelines By Mallory Biggar In November 2019, Amy Lam, a creative director and Asian American woman, applied...
      Campus

      Research from a national perspective

      0
      This story expands on reporting about a discrimination complaint filed by Amy Lam, an Asian American woman who applied for an associate professor position...
      Campus

      Search Advocate Program

      0
      This story expands on reporting about a discrimination complaint filed by Amy Lam, an Asian American woman who applied for an associate professor position...
      Campus

      Western students recall best parts of campus

      0
      Wilson Library and Red Square are sorely missed By Sophia Pappalau Many Western Washington University students are experiencing another quarter away from campus after an announcement...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

      0
      Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is a story about an ongoing...
      City & County

      Why on, off-campus students need to know about the Family definition

      0
      The City of Bellingham Planning and Community Development members share news on how definition change will affect Western Washington University students By Alison Ward The City...
      Business & Economy

      ‘We Will’ resists lockdown restrictions

      0
      The nonprofit group ‘We Will’ met to discuss strategies to reopen small businesses Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the formation date of...
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Great Northwest Athletic Conference grants Western autonomy in scheduling a spring season

      0
      Potential season for postponed fall sports, athletic department grapples with rising COVID-19 cases By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced Jan. 8 they were...
      Sports

      2019 Hall of Fame inductee Ben Dragavon’s life after Western

      0
      Former men’s soccer player’s hard work leads to experiences sports fanatics can only dream of By Aidan Gaffney In the 15 years since Ben Dragavon last...
      Sports

      Catch up with former Western men’s basketball players turned pro

      0
      Professional Vikings talk friendship and transition to a new country By Aidan Gaffney It’s not every day you see a Division II school produce six professional...
      News

      Storied history drive Whatcom county’s biggest rivalries

      0
      Lynden-Lynden Christian, Western-Central highlight biggest rivalries in Whatcom County By Jordan Stone Fans putting cow manure under the opposing team’s bench; fish guts under the bench...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

      0
      Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is a story about an ongoing...
      City & County

      Why on, off-campus students need to know about the Family definition

      0
      The City of Bellingham Planning and Community Development members share news on how definition change will affect Western Washington University students By Alison Ward The City...
      Business & Economy

      ‘We Will’ resists lockdown restrictions

      0
      The nonprofit group ‘We Will’ met to discuss strategies to reopen small businesses Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the formation date of...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Columns

      The overwhelming whiteness of young adult fiction

      0
      Popular young adult series are riddled with harmful stereotypes By Natalie Vinh Authors have built empires through young adult fiction. Popular series like J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter,”...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
      Opinion

      Amazon not only safe option for holiday shopping

      0
      Support local businesses to preserve richness of Bellingham community By Sadie Fick Last December, shoppers entering a store were greeted by decorated evergreens, holiday music and...
      Opinion

      Polar plunge: The best way to start 2021

      0
      Plunging into natural icy waters provides a cathartic and healthy start to the new year. By Kaleigh Carroll This New Year’s, people are likely to be...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusAdministrationTop Stories

Job candidate alleges bias in WWU hiring

377
Updated
0

The university claims it followed all existing equal opportunity guidelines

A headshot of Amy Lam, a creative director and Asian American woman, who applied for an associate professor position in Western Washington University’s design department.
Amy Lam, a creative director and Asian American woman, who applied for an associate professor position in Western Washington University’s design department. // Courtesy of Amy Lam.

By Mallory Biggar

In November 2019, Amy Lam, a creative director and Asian American woman, applied for an associate professor position in Western Washington University’s design department. As she wrote in a Medium article, she met all the position requirements and was optimistic about her chances.

Lam wrote that all of the final candidates’ names were public, which gave her the opportunity to view their online portfolios and credentials. While she was confident her experience was on par, what bothered her, she said, was that all three of the chosen finalists were white men between the ages of 35 and 45. 

According to the university, the hiring committee began reviewing applications on Oct.15 of 2019, and because Lam did not submit an application until November, her application was not reviewed until after the three finalists were chosen. 

A timeline showing the series of events that led to Lam's concerns. From top, the times and events listed are: Job position posted in Sumer 2019; beginning of application reviews on October 15, 2019; Semi-finalists selected on November 1, 2019; Amy Lam submitted application on November 17, 2019; finalists give presentations to design department in November to mid-December 2019; Lam receives rejection letter on January 22, 2020; Lam meets with the hiring committee about the rejection on January 28, 2020.
A timeline showing the series of events that led to Lam’s concerns. // Illustration by Mallory Biggar.

Lam said she received a rejection email in January and requested an in-person meeting with the head of the search committee to discuss her application. 

“The conversation started out as pretty normal, pretty simple,” Lam said. “But as soon as I asked how many minority applicants there were, the entire tone of the conversation changed. It got very uncomfortable.” 

Part of the reason Lam said she applied to Western was because of how inclusive the program sounded and because it would be a great opportunity. 

“When I asked them, ‘How is it that three white men got to be the finalists?’ they just matter-of-factly said it didn’t matter, that they did everything by the law. I was so angry.”

When asked to respond to Lam’s claims, Western’s Director of Communications Paul Cocke said the university is unable to comment about situations specific to personnel. Cocke was able to provide an official response which outlined the specific hiring process of the design committee. 

This process, vetted by the College of Fine and Performing Arts, the Equal Opportunity Office, human resources and the provost’s offices, required the same materials from every applicant in order to rank each applicant based on the position’s desired qualifications.

“All applicants were required to address in their cover letter their commitment to working effectively with diverse students, faculty and staff, and to cultivating equitable and inclusive working and learning environments,” the response reads.

Before the hiring committee viewed any of the applications, members were required to undergo Equal Opportunity training and instructed to consider each candidate carefully in terms of how they would contribute diversity and inclusion into the classroom or workplace.

The committee decided on a rubric outlining qualifications, all agreeing on the weight and meaning of the criteria for the position, prior to opening applications to the public. The statement stressed that at each phase of this process, the committee chair was required to submit disposition codes, or indicators of why a candidate was not chosen, to human resources in order to proceed.

(Why the Search Advocate Program may be a better alternative to the current system. Read more here.)

According to Washington state law, it is unlawful for any hiring committee to “discriminate against or give preferential treatment to candidates based on race, color, ethnicity or national origin.” Because of this, all demographic-revealing information about each candidate was withheld from the hiring committee, the statement reads.

What Lam said disappointed her the most was that after the committee realized that all three finalists for the position were white men, they did not stop to reconsider the application process.

“The thing is, my application wasn’t received until after they had already chosen those three finalists,” she said. “But that didn’t prevent them from pausing that search — Remember, they didn’t know I was a minority — they could have said, ‘Oh, here’s a candidate; let’s just pause this. Let’s take a look at this one a little bit further.’ But they didn’t.” 

After her meeting with the committee chair, Lam filed a complaint with the Office of Civil Rights. In response, the office told her that because the university used a blind hiring process, the university did not discriminate against her, Lam said. 

Lam said that, overall, this is not a sad story, but she hopes that the design department will take this opportunity to introduce greater faculty representation. She will be teaching at a university in Michigan, her home state, next year.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,992FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
67SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday,...
Read more
City & County0

NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is...
Read more
Business & Economy0

‘We Will’ resists lockdown restrictions

The nonprofit group ‘We Will’ met to discuss strategies to reopen small businesses Correction: A previous version of this story...
Read more

Latest News

Arts & Music0

Five generations of family through art

“Origins and Evolutions” opens Jan. 26 at Gallery Syre By Georgia Costa Gallery Syre, an art gallery in downtown Bellingham, will...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Five generations of family through art

Arts & Music 0
“Origins and Evolutions” opens Jan. 26 at Gallery Syre By Georgia Costa Gallery Syre, an art gallery in downtown Bellingham, will introduce “Origins and Evolutions: 5...
Read more

Research from a national perspective

Campus 0
This story expands on reporting about a discrimination complaint filed by Amy Lam, an Asian American woman who applied for an associate professor position...
Read more

Search Advocate Program

Campus 0
This story expands on reporting about a discrimination complaint filed by Amy Lam, an Asian American woman who applied for an associate professor position...
Read more

NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

City & County 0
Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is a story about an ongoing...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Blogs

VIKING TRAVEL: SKYDIVE SNOHOMISH

0
  My jumpsuit and harness could barely contain my heart beating out of my chest. With wide eyes, I could see miles of open sky and the ground, 14,000 feet away. I gripped the straps with all my shaky might and prayed I’d said the best last words. Then I jumped. All the adrenaline started building up with the signing of...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Administration

Board of Trustees discuss shared governance, Multicultural Center, extend emergency rules

0
By Rachel Sandal and Western Front staff At the Board of Trustees meeting on Feb. 9, the Board heard faculty concerns regarding shared governance, extended...