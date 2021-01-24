Research from a national perspective

34.8 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      Administration

      NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

      0
      Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site By Sophia Pappalau In response...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Whatcom County COVID-19 cases higher than ever

      0
      Health Department reiterates need to take precautions seriously By Lauren Gallup Whatcom County’s COVID-19 cases are higher now than at any other point during the pandemic,...
      News

      It’s time to ditch the Electoral College

      0
      This dated model is counter to democracy, creates lopsided representation By Izzie Lund PUBLISHED VERSION: https://bellinghammatters.com/opinion-editorial/its-time-to-ditch-the-electoral-college/This article was produced for Journalism 497B. It may appear...
      Arts & Music

      Five generations of family through art

      0
      “Origins and Evolutions” opens Jan. 26 at Gallery Syre By Georgia Costa Gallery Syre, an art gallery in downtown Bellingham, will introduce “Origins and Evolutions: 5...
      Campus

      Western students recall best parts of campus

      0
      Wilson Library and Red Square are sorely missed By Sophia Pappalau Many Western Washington University students are experiencing another quarter away from campus after an announcement...
      Campus

      COVID-19 impacts students’ outfit choices

      0
      Students say that online classes have influenced their style By Sienna Boucher Fashion is how one can express themself to the world — everyday sidewalks become...
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      By Phoenix Skye With the fear of contracting any sickness looming over the heads of Western students, one student is using alternative methods to improve...
      Administration

      Job candidate alleges bias in WWU hiring

      0
      The university claims it followed all existing equal opportunity guidelines By Mallory Biggar In November 2019, Amy Lam, a creative director and Asian American woman, applied...
      Campus

      Research from a national perspective

      0
      This story expands on reporting about a discrimination complaint filed by Amy Lam, an Asian American woman who applied for an associate professor position...
      Campus

      Search Advocate Program

      0
      This story expands on reporting about a discrimination complaint filed by Amy Lam, an Asian American woman who applied for an associate professor position...
      Campus

      Western students recall best parts of campus

      0
      Wilson Library and Red Square are sorely missed By Sophia Pappalau Many Western Washington University students are experiencing another quarter away from campus after an announcement...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

      0
      Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is a story about an ongoing...
      City & County

      Why on, off-campus students need to know about the Family definition

      0
      The City of Bellingham Planning and Community Development members share news on how definition change will affect Western Washington University students By Alison Ward The City...
      Business & Economy

      ‘We Will’ resists lockdown restrictions

      0
      The nonprofit group ‘We Will’ met to discuss strategies to reopen small businesses Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the formation date of...
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      Sports

      Great Northwest Athletic Conference grants Western autonomy in scheduling a spring season

      0
      Potential season for postponed fall sports, athletic department grapples with rising COVID-19 cases By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced Jan. 8 they were...
      Sports

      2019 Hall of Fame inductee Ben Dragavon’s life after Western

      0
      Former men’s soccer player’s hard work leads to experiences sports fanatics can only dream of By Aidan Gaffney In the 15 years since Ben Dragavon last...
      Sports

      Catch up with former Western men’s basketball players turned pro

      0
      Professional Vikings talk friendship and transition to a new country By Aidan Gaffney It’s not every day you see a Division II school produce six professional...
      News

      Storied history drive Whatcom county’s biggest rivalries

      0
      Lynden-Lynden Christian, Western-Central highlight biggest rivalries in Whatcom County By Jordan Stone Fans putting cow manure under the opposing team’s bench; fish guts under the bench...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

      0
      Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is a story about an ongoing...
      City & County

      Why on, off-campus students need to know about the Family definition

      0
      The City of Bellingham Planning and Community Development members share news on how definition change will affect Western Washington University students By Alison Ward The City...
      Business & Economy

      ‘We Will’ resists lockdown restrictions

      0
      The nonprofit group ‘We Will’ met to discuss strategies to reopen small businesses Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the formation date of...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
      Columns

      The overwhelming whiteness of young adult fiction

      0
      Popular young adult series are riddled with harmful stereotypes By Natalie Vinh Authors have built empires through young adult fiction. Popular series like J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter,”...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
      Opinion

      Amazon not only safe option for holiday shopping

      0
      Support local businesses to preserve richness of Bellingham community By Sadie Fick Last December, shoppers entering a store were greeted by decorated evergreens, holiday music and...
      Opinion

      Polar plunge: The best way to start 2021

      0
      Plunging into natural icy waters provides a cathartic and healthy start to the new year. By Kaleigh Carroll This New Year’s, people are likely to be...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
CampusTop Stories

Research from a national perspective

40
Updated
0
A diverse group of people stand in front of a two-toned background.
A diverse group of people stand in front of a two-toned background. // Illustration by Sophia Lindstrom.

This story expands on reporting about a discrimination complaint filed by Amy Lam, an Asian American woman who applied for an associate professor position in Western’s design department that was ultimately offered to a white, male candidate out of a finalist pool of white candidates. Read the main story here.

By Mallory Biggar

In a 2016 Harvard Business Review article, David Hekman and Stefanie Johnson, who were both associate professors at the University of Colorado’s Leeds School of Business, conducted a study about the likelihood of women or people of color being selected for a position when they are the only woman or person of color in the pool. 

This study finds that because 95% of CEOs are white men, status quo bias leads them to often prefer white men for positions, according to the article. However, when the status quo changed, so did the results. This research, and what Johnson and Hekman call the “two-in-the-pool” theory, found that when the majority of finalists for a position are similar in race or gender, one of them is more likely to get the job.

Johnson said she can’t remember how the team decided to research the topic, but what came to mind for her was a marketing term called the “decoy effect.” 

“Essentially, if you have two similarly priced, for example, televisions, and one that’s way cheaper or way more expensive, there’s a cognitive bias that tells you to pick from one of the two similar ones,” she said. 

This was the birth of Johnson and Hekman’s “two-in-the-pool” theory, she said. Johnson and Hekman’s study doesn’t simply apply to race or gender, but any identifying characteristic that sets one candidate apart from the rest. 

“We found that when a majority of the finalists were white (demonstrating the status quo), participants tended to recommend hiring a white candidate,” the article stated. “But when a majority of finalists were Black, participants tended to recommend hiring a Black candidate.”

Having diversity in hiring has both theoretical influence and real-world effects. According to Johnson and Hekman, it is impossible to have the best pool of applicants without diversity within the pool.

“If you don’t have a diverse applicant pool, then you haven’t done a great job of attracting the most talented slate of people,” Johnson said. “If all of your applicants are white men, you’ve missed out on approximately 70% of the population, which means you miss out on great talent. I think hiring on merit would actually mean that you do the work to get a diverse candidate slate.”

Hekman said he has been on many hiring committees as a professor, and oftentimes hiring committees base their decisions on personal connections. 

“That’s the thing with professors; they hire their friends,” he said. “That’s what 90% of hiring is — you hire somebody who you know.” 

For Hekman, diverse hiring means having a larger pool of candidates to hire from, and subsequently, the most qualified people for the position. 

“Diversity isn’t about being nice,” Hekman said. “It’s not about being fair. It’s about winning. It’s about better. Do you want LeBron James on your team? You want Michael Jordan? He’s not white. Back in the old days, they only hired white men for basketball. We’re way better now because we’re sampling from 100% of the population, not just 30%. If you have homogeneity, it’s a symptom that you do not have a meritocracy. ”

Arts & Music

Week in Review: Nov. 3-9

0
By Jaden Moon Check out scenes from around Bellingham and Western as the community continues to thrive despite daylight saving time having officially ushered in...