NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

34.8 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      Administration

      NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

      0
      Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site By Sophia Pappalau In response...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Whatcom County COVID-19 cases higher than ever

      0
      Health Department reiterates need to take precautions seriously By Lauren Gallup Whatcom County’s COVID-19 cases are higher now than at any other point during the pandemic,...
      News

      It’s time to ditch the Electoral College

      0
      This dated model is counter to democracy, creates lopsided representation By Izzie Lund PUBLISHED VERSION: https://bellinghammatters.com/opinion-editorial/its-time-to-ditch-the-electoral-college/This article was produced for Journalism 497B. It may appear...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Arts & Music

      Five generations of family through art

      0
      “Origins and Evolutions” opens Jan. 26 at Gallery Syre By Georgia Costa Gallery Syre, an art gallery in downtown Bellingham, will introduce “Origins and Evolutions: 5...
      Campus

      Western students recall best parts of campus

      0
      Wilson Library and Red Square are sorely missed By Sophia Pappalau Many Western Washington University students are experiencing another quarter away from campus after an announcement...
      Campus

      COVID-19 impacts students’ outfit choices

      0
      Students say that online classes have influenced their style By Sienna Boucher Fashion is how one can express themself to the world — everyday sidewalks become...
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      By Phoenix Skye With the fear of contracting any sickness looming over the heads of Western students, one student is using alternative methods to improve...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Administration

      Job candidate alleges bias in WWU hiring

      0
      The university claims it followed all existing equal opportunity guidelines By Mallory Biggar In November 2019, Amy Lam, a creative director and Asian American woman, applied...
      Campus

      Research from a national perspective

      0
      This story expands on reporting about a discrimination complaint filed by Amy Lam, an Asian American woman who applied for an associate professor position...
      Campus

      Search Advocate Program

      0
      This story expands on reporting about a discrimination complaint filed by Amy Lam, an Asian American woman who applied for an associate professor position...
      Campus

      Western students recall best parts of campus

      0
      Wilson Library and Red Square are sorely missed By Sophia Pappalau Many Western Washington University students are experiencing another quarter away from campus after an announcement...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

      0
      Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is a story about an ongoing...
      City & County

      Why on, off-campus students need to know about the Family definition

      0
      The City of Bellingham Planning and Community Development members share news on how definition change will affect Western Washington University students By Alison Ward The City...
      Business & Economy

      ‘We Will’ resists lockdown restrictions

      0
      The nonprofit group ‘We Will’ met to discuss strategies to reopen small businesses Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the formation date of...
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Great Northwest Athletic Conference grants Western autonomy in scheduling a spring season

      0
      Potential season for postponed fall sports, athletic department grapples with rising COVID-19 cases By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced Jan. 8 they were...
      Sports

      2019 Hall of Fame inductee Ben Dragavon’s life after Western

      0
      Former men’s soccer player’s hard work leads to experiences sports fanatics can only dream of By Aidan Gaffney In the 15 years since Ben Dragavon last...
      Sports

      Catch up with former Western men’s basketball players turned pro

      0
      Professional Vikings talk friendship and transition to a new country By Aidan Gaffney It’s not every day you see a Division II school produce six professional...
      News

      Storied history drive Whatcom county’s biggest rivalries

      0
      Lynden-Lynden Christian, Western-Central highlight biggest rivalries in Whatcom County By Jordan Stone Fans putting cow manure under the opposing team’s bench; fish guts under the bench...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

      0
      Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is a story about an ongoing...
      City & County

      Why on, off-campus students need to know about the Family definition

      0
      The City of Bellingham Planning and Community Development members share news on how definition change will affect Western Washington University students By Alison Ward The City...
      Business & Economy

      ‘We Will’ resists lockdown restrictions

      0
      The nonprofit group ‘We Will’ met to discuss strategies to reopen small businesses Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the formation date of...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Columns

      The overwhelming whiteness of young adult fiction

      0
      Popular young adult series are riddled with harmful stereotypes By Natalie Vinh Authors have built empires through young adult fiction. Popular series like J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter,”...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
      Opinion

      Amazon not only safe option for holiday shopping

      0
      Support local businesses to preserve richness of Bellingham community By Sadie Fick Last December, shoppers entering a store were greeted by decorated evergreens, holiday music and...
      Opinion

      Polar plunge: The best way to start 2021

      0
      Plunging into natural icy waters provides a cathartic and healthy start to the new year. By Kaleigh Carroll This New Year’s, people are likely to be...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
City & CountyMoreHousing & DevelopmentTop Stories

NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

979
Updated
0

Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall

A large sign sign reads “Stop the Sweeps” at Camp 210 in Bellingham, Washington on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
A sign reads “Stop the Sweeps” at Camp 210 in Bellingham, Washington on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. // Photo by Faith Owens.

By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young

This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new information is made available, and will also be releasing more stories in the future covering the issues in-depth.

Bellingham’s City Hall became the center of heated demonstration Friday, January 22, as varying groups of protestors spent the day gathered around the site protesting the city’s planned removal of a large tent encampment known as Camp 210. 

Protesters arrived early in the morning and blocked the entrance to the space around Bellingham City Hall after the city ordered residents of the tent encampment to vacate a 25-foot space around the building by 9 a.m. The order, posted by the City of Bellingham Tuesday, Jan. 19, indicated that the sweep was intended to clear the area for fire safety. Calls to action on social media referred to the forced removal as an act of violence and called on people to stand in support of the camp residents who would be displaced from their homes.

The protest began around 8 a.m. and occupied the perimeter around City Hall and its parking lot, extending into the lawn of the public library across the street. Protesters parked cars in front of the parking lot’s entrances on North Commercial Street and Grand Avenue. 

Beginning at 9:30 a.m., city vehicles drove past the scene but did not attempt to enter due to protesters and cars forming a barricade. The crowd began to thin around 10 a.m.

Doug Gufstason, board of directors chairman for the housing nonprofit HomesNow! and regular volunteer at the camp, said in a video online that he was accosted by several protesters who tried to stop him from filming the event. 

Denver Pratt, a reporter with the Bellingham Herald, said on Twitter that she and a colleague were also confronted by several protestors and had to leave the area for safety after protesters dumped water on their camera. Press were asked not to film or take pictures to protect the privacy of protestors and Camp 210 residents.  

Later in the day, after a number of people had left, several protesters broke into the locked city hall building, forcing mayor Seth Fleetwood to evacuate, KIRO 7 reported. The mayor’s office was unable to be reached for comment by phone on Saturday, January 23.    

Camp 210, a tent village, was established November 2020 on the lawns of City Hall and the Bellingham Public Library as an occupied protest to bring attention to the lack of shelter options for people dealing with homelessness.

Many community volunteers have been providing resources including food and medical care for the camp since November. Many of the food drop-offs and community assistance have been organized by local mutual aid and activist groups.

“I wanted to show my support for them and for the shelter they need,” said a protestor who works in the healthcare field and wished to remain anonymous out of privacy concerns surrounding her job.

She helps the residents of Camp 210 by stopping by once a week for a foot clinic, and is concerned the City Council is using social-distance policy as a reason for the sweep. 

“COVID[-19] is not the issue here at the camp,” she said. “The city and the mayor need to deliver on the promise of dry shelter for these people.” 

Councilmember Hannah Stone was one of the few council members present at the City Hall protest before 11 a.m.

“There needs to be better communication between and among all parties involved,” she said after talking with different groups. 

Stone said that when she returned to City Hall at 2 p.m, the building had been evacuated and the doors had been chained shut from the inside.  

The Whatcom County Health Department has been coordinating with camp organizers. Due to COVID-19, the Center for Disease Control currently advises against the forced displacement of unhoused people.

The sun rises on several tents and piles of shelter building materials like cardboard and PVC pipe that are part of Camp 210 in Bellingham, WA on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
The sun rises on Camp 210 in Bellingham, WA on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. // Photo by Faith Owens.

Flip Breskin, a local musician and advocate for the camp who coordinates volunteers and food service, was deeply upset with the City Council for not investing in more tiny homes for the homeless. Breskin added that she is saddened by the developments and knows that extra funding is hard to come by.

“HomesNOW.org has offered to create more managed tiny home villages. They have a record of success on the ground,” Breskin said. “It’s long past time for the city and county to sign with them and let them get to work.”

At 1:30 p.m., the Homeless Strategies Workgroup, established by City Council to identify solutions to homelessness in Whatcom County, held a remote meeting. The group, which was formed in 2017, does not have the power to make policy decisions, but instead operates as an advisory committee.  

During the meeting, Markis Stidham, an organizer with HomesNow!, made a motion for the workgroup to recommend that the county order 50 tiny homes for emergency winter shelter use. A Whatcom County point-in-time count from Jan. 23, 2020, found 707 unsheltered people, 103 of whom were under 18. 

The 50 tiny homes would be in addition to 25 that have already been ordered by the county and are awaiting a site where they can be put to use. Another 25 homes were purchased in December and used to establish Swift Haven, an emergency winter shelter in Bellingham which now provides shelter to 25 previously unhoused people. 

Some members of the working group were hesitant to support Stidham’s motion because the city and county are still seeking sites and staff to manage sites. 

“Just buying the tiny homes — when there is broad agreement amongst people that work on these issues in the county and the city that an operator is a necessary component — doesn’t get you anywhere,” the mayor said to the workgroup.

Several members of the group, including Fleetwood, abstained from the vote, citing a need for more information. With eight votes for, two against and six abstentions, the motion failed to pass. 

In a statement released after the protest, Fleetwood urged everyone involved in the protest to encourage unsheltered people to seek services at Base Camp, a shelter run by Lighthouse Mission in the former Public Market building downtown. Base Camp does have the capacity for additional people, but during the meeting, Stidham said Base Camp isn’t an option for some campers because of past experiences with assault, the Lighthouse Mission’s religious affiliation and rules that some people see as restrictive. 

“We’ve met hundreds of them in the past who would not go there and would rather freeze,” Stidham said during the meeting. 

When asked about emergency shelter for Bellingham’s homeless residents in the cold, Stone said the lack of available operators to manage emergency shelters is a significant limitation. Stone also mentioned people residing at the camp can also seek shelter at places like Base Camp, the YMCA and Swift Haven.   

During the meeting’s public comment period, a number of people expressed frustration and rage at the workgroup’s failure to pass the motion and what they described as a lack of overall progress. Some directly called on the mayor to visit the camp and promise the residents that there will be no future sweeps. 

The statement released by Fleetwood after the protests does not contain any information on plans for future sweeps. 

In the statement, Fleetwood said the city will, “continue our collaboration with Whatcom County officials and service providers on short and long-term solutions to providing safe shelter for those experiencing homelessness.” 

Activist groups involved in the protest have indicated online that they will continue to show up at the camp and protest any future attempts to remove the campers. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,992FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
67SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday,...
Read more
City & County0

NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is...
Read more
Business & Economy0

‘We Will’ resists lockdown restrictions

The nonprofit group ‘We Will’ met to discuss strategies to reopen small businesses Correction: A previous version of this story...
Read more

Latest News

Arts & Music0

Five generations of family through art

“Origins and Evolutions” opens Jan. 26 at Gallery Syre By Georgia Costa Gallery Syre, an art gallery in downtown Bellingham, will...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Five generations of family through art

Arts & Music 0
“Origins and Evolutions” opens Jan. 26 at Gallery Syre By Georgia Costa Gallery Syre, an art gallery in downtown Bellingham, will introduce “Origins and Evolutions: 5...
Read more

Job candidate alleges bias in WWU hiring

Administration 0
The university claims it followed all existing equal opportunity guidelines By Mallory Biggar In November 2019, Amy Lam, a creative director and Asian American woman, applied...
Read more

Research from a national perspective

Campus 0
This story expands on reporting about a discrimination complaint filed by Amy Lam, an Asian American woman who applied for an associate professor position...
Read more

Search Advocate Program

Campus 0
This story expands on reporting about a discrimination complaint filed by Amy Lam, an Asian American woman who applied for an associate professor position...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Health & Wellness

Therapists use telehealth amidst pandemic

0
By Benjamin Leung Counselors and therapists have moved their practices online and over-the-phone during the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order to continue treating and counseling patients while social distancing. The Health Resources Services Administration website defines telehealth as “the use of electronic information and telecommunications technologies to support long-distance clinical health care, patient and professional health-related education, public health and health...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
City & County

Strutting for Charity

0
By Lili McMurtrey Leopard print, disco balls and faux fur filled the room as attendees filtered in from the biting cold to see the...