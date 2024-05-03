Bellingham Axe: Whatcom County’s premiere indoor axe-throwing venue

What do you think of when someone says “Hey, let’s go axe-throwing?”

Regardless of what you say, axe throwing has carved out a role in Whatcom County with Bellingham Axe, in downtown Bellingham.

Owner of Bellingham Bar and Grill (BBG) and Bellingham Axe, Mo Tsimouris sees potential in his venue.

“At the time when I bought [Bellingham Axe], every lane had a static target – just a few boards with a painted target on there,” Tsimouris said. “I replaced it all with a projected targeting augmented reality system, there’s games you can play on there – it’s way more interactive.”

Tsimouris said with cross-promotions between BBG and Bellingham Axe, he can bring food from his restaurant to his axe-throwing venue for customers. Tsimouris has been the owner of Bellingham Axe since September 2023.

So what should customers expect if they want to come and check out it out?

“We have 16 lanes, 16 targets – we have projected targets with auto-detect scoring and a plethora of games like tic-tac-toe and battleship,” Tsimouris said.” “There are refreshments and snacks, we have soft drinks, beer, hard cider and seltzer – you can order food from BBG and have it served downstairs.”

To attract customers to their venue, Bellingham Axe likes to give out sales promotions.

“We do a lot of videos and social media posts, we also donate gift cards to various charities and auctions [such as] Assumption Catholic School and Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services of Whatcom County,” Tsimouris said.

Tsimouris hopes to host competitions at the venue in the future.

“We’re gonna be doing leagues and tournaments soon – hopefully late this summer,” Tsimouris said.

Axe throwing isn’t the first activity that comes to mind when people brainstorm a list of things to do, but that makes it special.

“It’s unique, it’s something different. When customers come in, they usually say they’ve never done axe throwing before,” said Akira Andrews, the assistant manager at Everett’s High Trek Axe. “I think it’s opened doors for people that have never really played sports before.”

Mo Tsimouris, the owner of Bellingham Axe, demonstrates how to play tic-tac-toe with an axe in downtown Bellingham, Wash. on April 25, 2024. Tsimouris implemented a projected targeting augmented reality system with games. // Video by Aiden Luhr

But what exactly makes axe-throwing important and valuable for a community?

“I think it’s very convenient for people,” Andrews said. “It’s a chill environment [and] we’re here to teach people how to throw axes and have fun.”

High Trek Axe is located at 11928 Beverly Park Road in Everett, Wash., and is open Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Now could be the best time for you to go axe-throwing.

“If you want it to be very busy and have a fast-paced vibrant atmosphere, fall, winter and spring are the best,” Tsimouris said. “Summer slows down so if you want more individual attention, I’d come in the summer [July and August] when it’s a little slower.”

Bellingham Alive voted Bellingham Axe the best date night spot in the Northwest.

“People might struggle to find a good date idea; going to a movie or going to dinner…is pretty common – but when you introduce an activity like axe throwing, it gets your adrenaline going, you work together and bond,” Tsimouris said. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to go on a date.”

If you don’t have a date, you can also go with friends and have just as good of a time.

“My favorite part is the axe-throwing. I came here to have a good time with a good friend – that’s the best part is to have fun with friends,” said Schuyler Heldoorn, a customer at Bellingham Axe. “You’ve probably never done it before….so go check it out, man! Axe-throwing is a lot of fun!”

Bellingham Axe is located at 1414 Cornwall, Ave. in Bellingham and is open Wednesday to Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 11 p.m.