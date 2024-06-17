Vikings victorious in College Rugby Association of America national championship

Western Washington University’s men’s rugby 7s team polished off a perfect 10-0 season with a national championship to crown their run on May 19.

The Vikings fought their way through the College Rugby Association of America D1AA 7s national championship, winning all six games over the weekend while outscoring opponents 200-34.

“There were 10 schools and at the end of the day we proved to be the best,” Director of Rugby Operations Paul Horne said.

University of Oregon came into the final averaging 30 points a game, only to suffer a 21-0 shutout to lose the championship to the Vikings.

“We played a brilliant game,” Horne said. “Our game plan was possession, in 7s rugby it's all about maintaining possession and not giving it up. We were lucky enough to win the kickoff and had possession for 4:58 of the first seven minutes of the match.”

The Vikings held a 7-0 lead as the game neared half-time when the Ducks broke through the line and threatened to tie the game. The All-Tournament MVP Charlie Funk was able to execute a tackle just in front of the goal line to save the lead.

The Vikings outscored the opposition 200-34 over the championship tournament, the weekend of May 19, 2024, at Western Washington University in Bellingham, Wash. // Photo courtesy of WWU Rugby

Captain Max Stone credited the victory to a strong rookie class, as well as a deep bench of quality players.

“Playing four games one day and two the next, the toll on the body is real. Being able to roll the subs in with five new guys on the field without missing a beat the whole weekend was incredible,” Stone said.

Kyle Peter, a fifth-year senior on the team, echoed Stone’s sentiment.

“It’s a great group of guys. Definitely the best talent we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Peter said.

The 7s fairytale ending came following a heartbreaking end to the 15s season. The 15s squad lost in the national semifinal game by a single point from a missed kick off the uprights.

Peter said that this loss, right before the beginning of the 7s season, provided extra motivation for the group.

The victory is bittersweet as an end of a chapter for Stone and Peter, who both concluded their final season at Western.

“It’s definitely emotional, but that's the highest high I could have ever imagined going out on. We’ve been chasing championships for a while here,” Peter said. “In 15s, we’ve taken third in the country the last three years, losing in the semifinal each year. That’s been heartbreaking, but finally getting over that hump and being able to get a championship with the 7s squad was amazing.”

The Vikings had three players named to the seven-man all-tournament team. They were Charlie Funk, Kyle Peter and Elijah Ashmann. Photo taken on May 19, 2024, at Western Washington University in Bellingham, Wash. // Photo Courtesy of WWU Rugby

The Vikings had many factors leading to their success this season, but none stood out greater than the team culture this group developed.

Stone described the result as a “pinnacle” of what this team was able to accomplish by coming together in a unified manner.

“I’m definitely gonna be heartbroken to see it end all soon,” Stone said. “But I’m glad to see where it's going, and that they’re in good hands. There’s only success in the future for those boys.”

As the team looks forward to the future they hope to replicate this year’s success and maintain the positive culture of the squad, but as the team described, something like this doesn't happen every year.

“I’ve enjoyed a lot of championships and coaching at the highest level and I think this is one of the most gratifying wins because of how hard these guys work, " Horne said. “Knowing they’re full-time students and their passion for the game.”