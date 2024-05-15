OPINION: Songs of the summer 2024

If you’re a young music lover, you may have heard the phrase “song of the summer.” As warm weather approaches, everyone could use some new music to listen to in the sunshine.

Finding time to update your playlist can be difficult during the busy school year. But when the sun comes out, we don’t want to listen to the same old gloomy songs. Spring and summer are symbolic of blooming beginnings and new adventures.

For me, a summer song has to be unique, upbeat and catchy. These songs are the perfect for driving with the windows down, digging your feet in the sand at the beach or a late-night jump off the docks at Boulevard Park. Here are five songs from different genres that met my criteria for songs of the summer.

Alternative - “Good Luck, Babe!”

For the alternative genre, I chose “Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan. This artist is making her way into everyone’s hearts with her trending queer pop songs. Roan is attracting a wider audience with her 2022 song “Casual,” which has been gaining traction on social media since early March of 2024. She outdid herself again with this pick which was released at the beginning of April. Roan travels through time with an ‘80s mood and a beautifully modern “I told you so,” salute to singlehood.

Hearing a new, captivating sound is what stands out to a listener. Trace Spath, a Western Washington University music major and lead guitarist of the alternative Bellingham band Oly, said they focus on creating unique textures and rhythms rather than on melodies or chord progressions.

A song should feel familiar and connecting, he said, but also fresh and capable of associating with a specific time in your life.

“[The song] is not supposed to be a stagnant body of water,” Spath said. “I’d rather ride in the river.”

R&B - “Bloom”

Canadian R&B performer Aqyila’s “Bloom” caught my attention with her soft, feminine vocals. In a sea of mainstream R&B, it can be hard to find a song that’s so catchy in a way that doesn’t feel repetitive.

Aqyila’s track, released in early February, exudes summer love with its vulnerable lyrics, inviting listeners to pursue who makes them feel at home. After a first date on the beach, this tune is ideal for your car ride home.

To some, a summertime song or a summer playlist may hold deeper meaning. Malka Cohen, a member of the concert choir and advanced treble choir at Western, said she wants to feel inspired by her music, even if she can’t feel the joys of summer yet.

“I want to feel like I’m sitting in the sun no matter where I’m listening from,” she said.

Rap - “We Still Don’t Trust You”

Future and Metro Boomin released a second back-to-back collaborative album in April. The title track, featuring The Weeknd, is a mellow piece reminiscent of the spacey, fantastical musical style on “Dawn FM.” Although it’s a rather relaxed piece, the bass picks up quickly alongside a synthesizer effect, which is rare in a rap album.

Electronic - “Nineteen 84”

Electronic is not my favorite. However, “Nineteen 84” produced by Tchami, Malaa and Disco Lines piqued my interest. I am usually not an EDM fan because the songs often feel a bit too similar, but this track has a fun disco vibe. It’s groovy and upbeat, making it a brightly colored dance number. If I heard it outside a club on a cool summer night, I might just walk in and boogie down.

Pop - “Close My Eyes”

If you were once a fan of the iconic 2010’s boy band Five Seconds of Summer, you may have heard Luke Hemmings’ newly released single “Close My Eyes.”

The song made me feel nostalgic, but it also pumped a sense of hopefulness through my veins — and not just because Luke Hemmings made it out of 2014. Evocative of The 1975’s style of instrumentals, this fast-paced and well-layered tune should be added to your summer playlist.

Western student Diviana Sumer, who grew up listening to Five Seconds of Summer, said she related to the song’s emotional message of not feeling ready to move on, relating that to her time in college.

“His solo stuff is something so intricate and real,” Sumer said.