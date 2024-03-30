One pint at a time: Bellingham breweries and Habitat for Humanity team up to build homes

Nine local breweries in Bellingham, Washington have joined Habitat for Humanity in their fundraising efforts towards building homes for families in Whatcom County.

“The House that Beer Built” is a unique initiative with a mission to empower families through homeownership. Beer lovers can buy a passport, receive a free pour, stamp and discounts at participating breweries.

Each passport costs $30, or four for $100. They are available for purchase on Habitat for Humanity’s website and valid through 2024.

Habitat for Humanity in Whatcom County is a local non-profit organization that builds affordable and sustainable houses for people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to purchase a home.

The homes are built from the ground up, which means there is a longer waitlist. According to Kelli Fulton, events and donor relations manager at Whatcom County Habitat for Humanity, everything that is fundraised from the passports goes directly to building sustainable homes.

The idea behind the fundraiser came from Fulton, and has been in the works for a couple of years. She visited local breweries to speak about the fundraiser mission and receive donations.

Menace Brewing Co., Stemma Brewing Co., Probably Shouldn’t Distillery, Lost Giants Cider Co., Larrabee Lager Co., Fringe Brewing, Aslan Brewing Co., Bellingham Cider Co. and Boundary Bay Brewing Co. donated 1,000 pints toward the passports, Fulton said.

“We wanted to select breweries that wanted to be a part of the mission and supported us,” Fulton said. “But we also wanted to support them back. I talked to a lot of different breweries, especially new ones and then ones that have already been established.”

According to Fulton, all of the breweries involved with “The House that Beer Built” support their community and wanted to be a part of the cause.

“People really like it because they can get a good deal on drinks, and also go around to places they may not have been to before,” Fulton said.

The funds raised from “The House that Beer Built” program will be going toward one home owner, Andy, a local musician in the community. Applications are available to certain income earners and are reviewed by a housing selection committee that decides on the recipients who go on the waitlist.

In the next couple of years, the goal is to transition to a larger scale fundraiser.

“It has potential to grow immensely and not only help our mission, but the breweries by bringing more people in,” Fulton said.

Other Habitat for Humanity branches have had immense success with “The House Beer Built” initiative. The craft beer and distillery community in Buffalo, New York, has wholeheartedly adopted the initiative.

Tim Delaney, event chair at Habitat for Humanity Buffalo, said the initiative not only fostered a continuous connection with the community, but brought novel avenues for fundraising and involvement.

In 2023, the community requested a significant increase in the number of passports available. In response, the team more than doubled the distribution of passports for the year.

“The momentum is something I anticipate will only strengthen over time,” Delaney said. “I envision a future where “The House that Beer Built” campaign will have the capacity to construct multiple homes annually, furthering our impact and embodying the collective power of the community.”

So far, the Bellingham community response has been supportive. Habitat for Humanity pre-sold 500-600 passports, with a goal to sell 1,000. Currently, Habitat for Humanity has almost raised $18,000 with the community's support.

“It's a great way to support our local community while enjoying a beer,” said passport holder Jason Love.







