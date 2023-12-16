BRIEF: Roll through the cold months

After an open roller skate event thrown by Whatcom Roller Skaters in Lynden took place this summer, Rosa Caldwell and co-worker Billy Reeves were inspired. With no roller skating venues in Bellingham, Caldwell knew she wanted to create a place in town for when the sun stopped shining.
As education programs and activities director for the Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department, Caldwell developed a solution to transform Depot Market Square into a roller rink.
But Caldwell and Reeves wondered, what happens when the weather turns sour?
Since they already co-host a skateboard camp with Zac Garza, owner of Unknown Board Shop, Caldwell took the inspiration from Whatcom Roller Skaters to create an indoor open roller skate of her own.
“We had a blast and thought that it would be sad to see [Whatcom Roller Skaters] have to stop skating due to bad weather,” said Caldwell in an email. “What does Parks & Rec do when there is bad weather? We get creative.”
Open Roller Skate is free for anyone and takes place once or twice a month from September to May.
Caldwell and her coworkers set up lights and a sound system, wrapping wrestling mats around the hard steel columns of the building to protect skaters.
The goal for Open Roller Skate in Bellingham is to have a cost-free fun time – no one has to be experienced, Caldwell said.
“The best part of getting on skates is that it’s a relatively cheap form of recreation for all ages,” she said. “Every time you put on a pair of skates, you are improving and growing.”
For those looking to roller skate more than once or twice a month, there is Lynden Skateway and Skagit Skate. The Bellingham Roller Betties offers another option for those looking for a full-contact sport while roller skating.
Upcoming dates for Open Roller Skate and more events thrown by the Parks and Recreation Department can be found in the Bellingham Playbook.
