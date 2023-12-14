Q&A: WWU outside back Emily Rice

Western Washington University’s Emily Rice is a sophomore from Portland, Oregon. Rice played in all 21 games this season as a defender for the women’s soccer team while starting in 11, averaging 56.1 minutes per game.

As a defender this year, she recorded one assist that led to a 1-0 victory against California State University Los Angeles on Sept. 9, 2023.

Last year as a true freshman, Rice played the season as a forward before moving to defense this year. During the season, she played in all 25 games with four starts, recording two goals and three assists in 1,284 minutes of play.

Rice played forward growing up on her club and high school team. In 2021, she was selected as the Metro League Player of the Year and helped her high school team make the 6A State Championship game.

The position change was not something Rice expected going into her freshman season but is one she has enjoyed.

Western Washington University’s Emily Rice prepares for a throw-in against California State University Los Angeles on Sept. 9, 2023 at Robert S. Harrington Field in Bellingham, Wash. The Vikings won 1-0. // Photo Courtesy of Emma Morgan

Q: How did the position switch come about?

A: Last season, I made the switch to playing defense the majority of the season because it ended up being where our coach, Travis [Connell], thought I could contribute to the team the most and felt that my skill set was best suited to play outside defense.

Q: How different was this season compared to last regarding positioning and players on the field?

A: This year was definitely a change from last season. With players graduating last year and new players coming in, we definitely had different roles to fill regarding positions on the field and where different players would play. And it was an adjustment for sure, but each player stepped up where it was needed and attacked every opportunity they were given.

Q: Do you have a game day routine?

A: I don’t have a specific pre-game day routine that I follow before each game. The big things are just making sure I’m drinking water leading up to the game and also eating a meal a few hours before heading to the field. Some days my routine involved getting a Red Bull drink on the way to the field, but not always.

Western Washington University’s Emily Rice takes a free kick against Sonoma State University on Sept. 18, 2023 at Robert S. Harrington Field in Bellingham, Wash. The Vikings tied 0-0. // Photo courtesy of WWU Athletics

Q: Is there a player that you look up to or watch that you want to resemble?

A: As for a player I look up to, I don't have a specific player, but I do enjoy watching the USWNT play and some of the NWSL teams. I oddly don't watch many soccer games other than when I watch film for our team.

Q: Do you have a position you prefer playing now that you have played two different ones?

A: I have definitely grown to love playing outside back. It is where I feel most comfortable on the field and have been able to grow my soccer skills and ability to read the game from playing in that position. Nonetheless, I would happily play at any position if given the chance because it’s just fun being so versatile on the field.