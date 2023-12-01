On Oct. 25, 2023 the Western Washington University Water Ski team flew to Louisiana for the 44th Syndicate Collegiate Water Ski National Championships. Including a five-hour layover, the trip took 13 hours out of Bellingham International Airport.

Whether it’s getting everyone on schedule or finding a way to pack and travel with all of their luggage, just getting there is half of the battle.

A lack of structure is a clear distinction between Western and their competitors, but heading into nationals on Oct. 26, the team was on the same stage as some of the best water skiers in the world.