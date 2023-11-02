BRIEF: Your holiday shopping list just got a little more wild

From donkeys to dogs to feathered friends, the Meloy Gallery’s animal market brings affordable art to Bellingham for your winter festivities.

Starting on Nov. 3 and running until the new year, Rebecca Meloy’s gallery, located in the Bay Street Village, will host several works of pottery, jewelry, paintings and more. For Meloy, this is a slight departure from her typical exhibits.

“Usually it’s fine art, it’s oil paintings that are framed on the wall,” Meloy said. “Many of the shows are one or two-person shows and this is a large, group exhibition.”

To Meloy, the gallery being more diverse in style and cost-friendly is important for getting art out there for people to enjoy.

“I try to provide opportunities for artists and the community,” she said. “Art should not just be for the rich and the wealthy.”

There will be many eras and styles represented at Meloy’s exhibit, including some antique collections from the 18th century.

“I think I have about six etchings from the 1700s of goats and sheep and cows,” Meloy said. “They’re by Jean-Baptiste Huet, who was French, from the 1780s.”

Linoleum cards and prints by Meloy herself will also be for sale, along with pottery and animal books by other artists from Bellingham and around the nation.

Meloy is running multiple six to eight-week shows throughout this next year, including a “Figure and Form” show in January and February, which will be portrait-based.

“I just want to help bring shows to our community that touch and bring joy,” Meloy said. “I think art really is essential to having a humane society.”





