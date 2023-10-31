BRIEF: Shop handmade creations and support Bellingham artists

Beaded and chainmail jewelry, crochet plushies, curated mix CDs and plants are just some of the goods you will find at Western Washington University’s Craft Fair on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Hosted by the Residence Hall Association, the Craft Fair will be held on the lawn outside of Old Main from 12 to 5 p.m. and is free for all students to attend.

The fair was envisioned by Western fourth-year and Residential Conduct Assistant Natalie Norris, who wanted a campus event where she and other students could sell their handmade creations.

“I wanted to offer a free opportunity for students where they didn’t need a business license or their own tables or chairs,” Norris said. “None of the stuff you’d typically need for a market event. They could just get their foot in the door.”

The event most similar to the Craft Fair is Queercon, Norris said. But Queercon is ticketed, and she wanted the fair to be accessible to anybody passing by.

The first Craft Fair was held May 2023 and was successful, Norris said. They had 14 vendors, most of which sold more than half their goods.

“We had one person sell out of everything they had,” Norris said. “I think the most somebody made was like $500, which was incredible.”

Twenty-nine vendors signed up this quarter, more than double the number from spring. Although registration has closed, Norris hopes to continue organizing the fair every quarter and encourages students to register in the future.

Anyone who has personally crafted their items is welcome to register online through the Western Involvement Network event catalog.

“This is a great opportunity to try selling things if you’re unsure about it,” Norris said. “Because one, it’s free, and two, everybody there is going to support you and they are going to love whatever you make.”