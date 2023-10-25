WWU's Devyn Oestreich only underclassman selected for GNAC Preseason All-Conference Team

Western Washington University’s Devyn Oestreich was the only underclassman to be selected from Western’s volleyball team for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Preseason All-Conference Team.

Oestreich is a sophomore from Olympia and has been playing volleyball for 12 years. She is a pin hitter starter this year and a main leader on the team.

“It was honestly a big shock for me and I just have been super thankful to see that,” Oestreich said. “It’s way different this year, we haven’t started with the connection last year’s seniors had, but we are definitely going in that direction and building that trust.”

The Vikings have a young team this year, with only two players returning from last year, one being Oestreich. After losing eight seniors, the team has focused on building trust and working together.

“I think one of my biggest things is trying to stay consistent and do what I can for my teammates around me on the court,” Oestreich said.

Gabby Kepley is the other returning player who played on the court last year. Kepley was named captain this season as a junior, causing her to take on the senior role as the oldest on the team and the most experienced at the collegiate level.

Kepley said she loves having Oestreich on the court with her and admires her as a player and friend.

“She has always been so talented and is a really smart, strategic player that has a great volleyball IQ,” Kepley said.

Oestreich and Kepley were able to play together last year which they said created a special bond between the two of them. They are able to read and understand each other better because of the previous time spent on the court together.

“She brings a feeling of calmness and that’s honestly my favorite thing about playing with her,” Kepley said.

The Vikings currently sit with a record of 7-12. Oestreich leads the team with 221.5 points, 178 kills, 565 total attacks and 24 service aces.

Western Head Coach Diane Flick-Williams has led the Vikings since 2000 and has coached many different players. Flick-Williams spoke highly of Oestreich and her abilities on the court.

“She is well rounded in every facet of the sport and has a treasure trove of shots to choose from,” Flick-Williams said. “That kind of versatility in her position is very valuable and gives her lots of options.”

Oestreich makes many important, crucial plays for the team. She knows where to direct her shots and is a key player for the Vikings’ success.

“The future is anything that Devyn chooses to do with it,” Flick-Williams said. “She is a student of the game who likes to expand her knowledge. So truly, the sky is the limit.”





