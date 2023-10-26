Skip to Content, Navigation, or Footer.
Logo for The Western Front
Sports

WWU baseball club has a new group of talent to help them take the next step

After finishing with a 19-11 record last year, the club is excited to improve again in the 2024 season

Duncan Barker (right) coasting into second base after hitting a double to deep left field on Oct. 7, 2023. After a series of impressive performances during tryouts, Barker earned a spot on the Vikings roster. // Photo by Travis Zumwalt

The 2023 season was one of the best in recent memory for Vikings baseball, making it to regionals for the first time since 2018. Following two suspended seasons in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, the Vikings finished with a record of 5-10 and 19-11 the past two years. They are looking to improve once again in 2024.

“I’m getting shivers just thinking about it,” said Greg Roberts, starting outfielder and president of the team. “We got a good core group of guys coming back. I think we’ve got good pitching overall. We’ve got some bats to rival the best teams that we faced last year.”

Western plays in the Northern Pacific-West region in Division I of the NCBA.

The team has grown in skill and organization over the past few seasons. 

“We just told the returners, ‘Hey, can you guys get a scrimmage together,’ and they’re quick to do it and very vocal,” said JD Parvankin, starting middle infielder and treasurer. “I’ve seen a few guys that have gained quite a bit of velocity on their pitches, I think we have a better team than last year.”. 

The improvement that the team hopes to see is centered around the new talent coming in. Among the new players that are looking to make an impact is incoming sophomore Duncan Barker.

Barker transferred from Skagit Valley College where he played his freshman year. Dissatisfied with his first year there, he decided to step away and lean into a new opportunity with Western. 

“There was an aching feeling over me at all times. It was like, ‘Oh, I have to impress the coach. I have to do this. I have to do that. I have to be perfect,’” Barker said. “But now that I’m here, I want to have fun.”

Baseball 2

JD Parvankin (left) and Greg Roberts (right) running infield/outfield practice. The third day of tryouts began at Joe Martin Stadium with a routine infield/outfield warmup on Oct. 7, 2023. // Photo by Travis Zumwalt

The Vikings are looking to put together a few practice games against the University of Washington’s club team on Nov. 4 and 5. Western’s season officially starts in March with all home games being played at Joe Martin Stadium.

Number

Name

Home town

High School

Year

Position
1

Shoya Furikawa

Gifu, Japan

Higashi

Fr.

3B, P
2

Hawthorne Wolfe

Coupeville, WA

Coupeville

So.

P, OF
3

Titus Edwards

Kent, WA

Kent Meridian

Fr.

P, 1B, OF
4

Joe Sindell

Seattle, WA

Nathan Hale

Fr.

2B, SS, OF
5

Joe Linerelli

Kirkland, WA

Juanita

Jr.

P, OF
6

JD Parvankin

Portland, OR

Grover Cleveland

Sr.

SS, 2B, P
7

Alex Fuchs

Singapore

Singapore American 

So.

P, SS, 3B
8

AJ O’Shea

Olympia, WA

Olympia

Sr.

SS, 2B
9

Ian Gilmore

Goleta, CA

Dos Pueblos

Fr.

OF
10

Alex Hitchcock

Vashon Island

Vashon

Sr.

1B, P
11

Nathan Herman

Olympia, WA

Olympia

Fr.

OF
12

Caden Mesdag

Juneau, AK

Juneau Douglas

Fr.

SS, OF, P
13

Mathias King

Seattle, WA

Ballard

So.

OF, P
14

Colin McBride

Issaquah, WA

Issaquah

Fr.

1B, 3B
15

Jack Beers

Edmonds, WA

Edmonds Woodway

So.

C, OF
16

Tomas Holmes

Eastbound, WA

Orcas Island

Jr.

3B, 2B, P
17

Ben Murray

Seattle, WA

Ballard

Jr.

3B, P
18

Soren Karlson

Renton, WA

Renton

So.

P, OF
19

Berto Kannapell

Seattle, WA

Roosevelt

So.

SS, 2B, P
20

Tyler Song

Lynnwood, WA

Mountlake Terrace

Fr.

P
21

Duncan Barker

Bothel, WA

Bothel

So.

P, OF
22

Greg Roberts

Bellingham, WA

Ferndale

Jr.

OF, C
23

Mitch Berquist

Longview, WA

Longview

Sr.

Utility
25

Davin Trefry

Wenatchee, WA

East Wenatchee

So.

P, OF
30

Seamus Brown

Redmond, WA

Redmond

So.

C, 3B
44

Ale Rodriguez

Federal Way, WA

Kennedy Catholic

So.

SS, 2B



Travis Zumwalt

Travis Zumwalt (he/him) is a sports and recreation reporter at The Front. He is pursuing a journalism degree focusing in public relations. Outside of journalism, he enjoys watching sports, and spending time with his family and friends. You can reach him at traviszumwalt.thefront@gmail.com

