WWU baseball club has a new group of talent to help them take the next step

The 2023 season was one of the best in recent memory for Vikings baseball, making it to regionals for the first time since 2018. Following two suspended seasons in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, the Vikings finished with a record of 5-10 and 19-11 the past two years. They are looking to improve once again in 2024.
“I’m getting shivers just thinking about it,” said Greg Roberts, starting outfielder and president of the team. “We got a good core group of guys coming back. I think we’ve got good pitching overall. We’ve got some bats to rival the best teams that we faced last year.”
Western plays in the Northern Pacific-West region in Division I of the NCBA.
The team has grown in skill and organization over the past few seasons.
“We just told the returners, ‘Hey, can you guys get a scrimmage together,’ and they’re quick to do it and very vocal,” said JD Parvankin, starting middle infielder and treasurer. “I’ve seen a few guys that have gained quite a bit of velocity on their pitches, I think we have a better team than last year.”.
The improvement that the team hopes to see is centered around the new talent coming in. Among the new players that are looking to make an impact is incoming sophomore Duncan Barker.
Barker transferred from Skagit Valley College where he played his freshman year. Dissatisfied with his first year there, he decided to step away and lean into a new opportunity with Western.
“There was an aching feeling over me at all times. It was like, ‘Oh, I have to impress the coach. I have to do this. I have to do that. I have to be perfect,’” Barker said. “But now that I’m here, I want to have fun.”
The Vikings are looking to put together a few practice games against the University of Washington’s club team on Nov. 4 and 5. Western’s season officially starts in March with all home games being played at Joe Martin Stadium.
|
Number
|
Name
|
Home town
|
High School
|
Year
|
Position
|
1
|
Shoya Furikawa
|
Gifu, Japan
|
Higashi
|
Fr.
|
3B, P
|
2
|
Hawthorne Wolfe
|
Coupeville, WA
|
Coupeville
|
So.
|
P, OF
|
3
|
Titus Edwards
|
Kent, WA
|
Kent Meridian
|
Fr.
|
P, 1B, OF
|
4
|
Joe Sindell
|
Seattle, WA
|
Nathan Hale
|
Fr.
|
2B, SS, OF
|
5
|
Joe Linerelli
|
Kirkland, WA
|
Juanita
|
Jr.
|
P, OF
|
6
|
JD Parvankin
|
Portland, OR
|
Grover Cleveland
|
Sr.
|
SS, 2B, P
|
7
|
Alex Fuchs
|
Singapore
|
Singapore American
|
So.
|
P, SS, 3B
|
8
|
AJ O’Shea
|
Olympia, WA
|
Olympia
|
Sr.
|
SS, 2B
|
9
|
Ian Gilmore
|
Goleta, CA
|
Dos Pueblos
|
Fr.
|
OF
|
10
|
Alex Hitchcock
|
Vashon Island
|
Vashon
|
Sr.
|
1B, P
|
11
|
Nathan Herman
|
Olympia, WA
|
Olympia
|
Fr.
|
OF
|
12
|
Caden Mesdag
|
Juneau, AK
|
Juneau Douglas
|
Fr.
|
SS, OF, P
|
13
|
Mathias King
|
Seattle, WA
|
Ballard
|
So.
|
OF, P
|
14
|
Colin McBride
|
Issaquah, WA
|
Issaquah
|
Fr.
|
1B, 3B
|
15
|
Jack Beers
|
Edmonds, WA
|
Edmonds Woodway
|
So.
|
C, OF
|
16
|
Tomas Holmes
|
Eastbound, WA
|
Orcas Island
|
Jr.
|
3B, 2B, P
|
17
|
Ben Murray
|
Seattle, WA
|
Ballard
|
Jr.
|
3B, P
|
18
|
Soren Karlson
|
Renton, WA
|
Renton
|
So.
|
P, OF
|
19
|
Berto Kannapell
|
Seattle, WA
|
Roosevelt
|
So.
|
SS, 2B, P
|
20
|
Tyler Song
|
Lynnwood, WA
|
Mountlake Terrace
|
Fr.
|
P
|
21
|
Duncan Barker
|
Bothel, WA
|
Bothel
|
So.
|
P, OF
|
22
|
Greg Roberts
|
Bellingham, WA
|
Ferndale
|
Jr.
|
OF, C
|
23
|
Mitch Berquist
|
Longview, WA
|
Longview
|
Sr.
|
Utility
|
25
|
Davin Trefry
|
Wenatchee, WA
|
East Wenatchee
|
So.
|
P, OF
|
30
|
Seamus Brown
|
Redmond, WA
|
Redmond
|
So.
|
C, 3B
|
44
|
Ale Rodriguez
|
Federal Way, WA
|
Kennedy Catholic
|
So.
|
SS, 2B
Travis Zumwalt (he/him) is a sports and recreation reporter at The Front. He is pursuing a journalism degree focusing in public relations. Outside of journalism, he enjoys watching sports, and spending time with his family and friends. You can reach him at traviszumwalt.thefront@gmail.com.