WWU baseball club has a new group of talent to help them take the next step

The 2023 season was one of the best in recent memory for Vikings baseball, making it to regionals for the first time since 2018. Following two suspended seasons in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, the Vikings finished with a record of 5-10 and 19-11 the past two years. They are looking to improve once again in 2024.

“I’m getting shivers just thinking about it,” said Greg Roberts, starting outfielder and president of the team. “We got a good core group of guys coming back. I think we’ve got good pitching overall. We’ve got some bats to rival the best teams that we faced last year.”

Western plays in the Northern Pacific-West region in Division I of the NCBA.

The team has grown in skill and organization over the past few seasons.

“We just told the returners, ‘Hey, can you guys get a scrimmage together,’ and they’re quick to do it and very vocal,” said JD Parvankin, starting middle infielder and treasurer. “I’ve seen a few guys that have gained quite a bit of velocity on their pitches, I think we have a better team than last year.”.

The improvement that the team hopes to see is centered around the new talent coming in. Among the new players that are looking to make an impact is incoming sophomore Duncan Barker.

Barker transferred from Skagit Valley College where he played his freshman year. Dissatisfied with his first year there, he decided to step away and lean into a new opportunity with Western.

“There was an aching feeling over me at all times. It was like, ‘Oh, I have to impress the coach. I have to do this. I have to do that. I have to be perfect,’” Barker said. “But now that I’m here, I want to have fun.”

JD Parvankin (left) and Greg Roberts (right) running infield/outfield practice. The third day of tryouts began at Joe Martin Stadium with a routine infield/outfield warmup on Oct. 7, 2023. // Photo by Travis Zumwalt

The Vikings are looking to put together a few practice games against the University of Washington’s club team on Nov. 4 and 5. Western’s season officially starts in March with all home games being played at Joe Martin Stadium.

Number Name Home town High School Year Position 1 Shoya Furikawa Gifu, Japan Higashi Fr. 3B, P 2 Hawthorne Wolfe Coupeville, WA Coupeville So. P, OF 3 Titus Edwards Kent, WA Kent Meridian Fr. P, 1B, OF 4 Joe Sindell Seattle, WA Nathan Hale Fr. 2B, SS, OF 5 Joe Linerelli Kirkland, WA Juanita Jr. P, OF 6 JD Parvankin Portland, OR Grover Cleveland Sr. SS, 2B, P 7 Alex Fuchs Singapore Singapore American So. P, SS, 3B 8 AJ O’Shea Olympia, WA Olympia Sr. SS, 2B 9 Ian Gilmore Goleta, CA Dos Pueblos Fr. OF 10 Alex Hitchcock Vashon Island Vashon Sr. 1B, P 11 Nathan Herman Olympia, WA Olympia Fr. OF 12 Caden Mesdag Juneau, AK Juneau Douglas Fr. SS, OF, P 13 Mathias King Seattle, WA Ballard So. OF, P 14 Colin McBride Issaquah, WA Issaquah Fr. 1B, 3B 15 Jack Beers Edmonds, WA Edmonds Woodway So. C, OF 16 Tomas Holmes Eastbound, WA Orcas Island Jr. 3B, 2B, P 17 Ben Murray Seattle, WA Ballard Jr. 3B, P 18 Soren Karlson Renton, WA Renton So. P, OF 19 Berto Kannapell Seattle, WA Roosevelt So. SS, 2B, P 20 Tyler Song Lynnwood, WA Mountlake Terrace Fr. P 21 Duncan Barker Bothel, WA Bothel So. P, OF 22 Greg Roberts Bellingham, WA Ferndale Jr. OF, C 23 Mitch Berquist Longview, WA Longview Sr. Utility 25 Davin Trefry Wenatchee, WA East Wenatchee So. P, OF 30 Seamus Brown Redmond, WA Redmond So. C, 3B 44 Ale Rodriguez Federal Way, WA Kennedy Catholic So. SS, 2B





