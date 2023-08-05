BRIEF: Urban Market aims for convenience

Does your local gas station have a customer of the week? Urban Market does.

Urban Market is located at 200 36th St., replacing the former 76 gas station. They are open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Levi Schell is the general manager for the 36th Street location. There are two additional locations — one on Meridian Street and a location in Sumas.

“The vast majority of gas stations don't really make money off of gas," Schell said. "It's mostly all in-store sales, so like the beer, energy drinks and cigarettes.”

The two most popular items are a tie between vapes and Zyn nicotine pouches, he said.

“The store manager tries to cater to their customer base, and what they can buy,” Schell said. “It varies from store to store, but you'll see there'll be consistencies around our stores.”

They don’t currently have a website and Schell encourages everyone to visit one of their stores. He said the team is always open to feedback and word of mouth is a good way to get more awareness of the company.

One unique offering at the 36th Street location is local Bellingham brand Kombucha Town drinks, Schell said.

He described the market's customer base as a crossroads, with a mix of Western students, nearby residents and construction workers.

“We did a 99 cent deal for gas a while back," he said. "It was pandemonium in here.”

Schell said the company is hoping to launch a loyalty program soon which can let customers know about upcoming deals.







