Tuesday, April ﻿25, 2023: Question - What did your 5-year-old self want to be when they grew up?

- "Paleontologist" - Elaina Johnson (Spring '23 Opinion Editor)﻿

Tuesday, April ﻿17, 2023: Question - What's your favorite local hiking spot?

- "﻿Chuckanut Bay and Clark's Point!!" - Merlot Bingham

- "Fragrance Lake Trail" - Kieran Bresnahan﻿

- "Stimpson Nature Preserve for trail running and an easy/accessible hike." - Sam Kristofferson

- "Samish Overlook" - Sophie﻿

Tuesday, April 11, 2023: Question - What's your dream vacation destination?

- "There is a small surf town in far south west Australia, called Yallingup Beach. It has perfect white sandy beaches, great surf, and beautiful Indian Ocean sunsets." - ﻿Jeannie Martin

﻿Tuesday, March 28, 2023: Question - ﻿ What's your favorite way to celebrate spring?

- "Getting my hands dirty gardening and enjoying the nicer weather!﻿" - Karen

- "Plant trees, and read 100 years of solitude starting in March finishing in April." - Steve Roll﻿