BRIEF: Hundreds expected to gather at Bellingham City Hall for reproductive rights

A month out from the Nov. 8 midterm elections, community members are finding ways to build solidarity and civic engagement on local and regional levels.

A local political action group, Indivisible Bellingham, is hosting an action-oriented Rally for Reproductive Rights, Freedom and Privacy at Bellingham City Hall on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m.

“We will have inspirational speakers like any rally, but our focus will be on actions that attendees can take there or when they get home, to protect reproductive rights,” organizer Kevin Leja said.

A number of action tables will be present during the event to allow attendees to participate in ways such as registering to vote, signing petitions and learning about abortion care in the state.

One of the goals of the event is to urge the city of Bellingham, including the city council and the mayor, to be vocal about their support for abortion rights and reproductive healthcare.

“We're also asking attendees sign our resolution to make the city of Bellingham a safe haven for those persons from states where abortions are being curtailed, seeking abortion services here,” Leja said.

Protests for reproductive rights continue to ensue across the country following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which previously made abortion a constitutionally protected right.

More information on the event and community efforts can be found on Indivisible Bellingham’s website.

