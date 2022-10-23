BRIEF: Lighthouse Mission Ministries to begin construction on remodel soon

The remodel of Lighthouse Mission Ministries’ facility at 910 W. Holly St. has entered its second phase. Phase one saw the New Life Center at 923 W. Holly St. remodeled into a modern-day recovery center to accommodate the houseless occupants of 910 W. Holly St. during construction.

Phase two will see the building at 910 W. Holly St. demolished and rebuilt with increased capacity and functionality.

Loran Zenonian, chief advancement officer at Lighthouse Mission Ministries, said that demolition should start around the end of February or the beginning of March.

“Now we’re focused on getting anything of value or use, or something that we can recycle, out of the old building before we demo,” Zenonian said.

In addition to increasing the overnight shelter capacity by 100, the new five-story facility will include three entrepreneurial suites. These suites will host three small businesses that will provide employment opportunities for graduates of Lighthouse Mission’s recovery programs.

“We’re looking through what would be the best businesses right now,” Zenonian said. “We’re looking anywhere from a coffee shop to furniture restoration, to detailing for autos.”

Once the new facility is completed, the population of the downtown “base camp” location will be moved there. This will be finished before July 2024 when Lighthouse Mission Ministries’ lease of the base camp location runs out.

Lighthouse Mission Ministries began subletting the base camp location in 2020 after the city and the owner of the public market signed a lease.

“It was an emergency zoning allowance under a state of emergency done by the state, the county and the city,” Zenonian said.

“That lease ends July ‘24, which is why we’re focused on getting the building prepped for demolition and then starting construction no later than April 1 of 2023 so that we can be done 14 months later.”

Houselessness has been on the rise for a while now, due to factors ranging from housing demand to the lingering effects of the quarantine. Lighthouse Mission Ministries looks to expand and improve their resources through this remodel to meet this growing demand.

Ben Larson Ben Larson (he/him) is a reporter on the city news beat for The Front this quarter. He is a visual journalism major and when he isn't reporting he enjoys the outdoors and horror movies. You can reach him at benlarson.thefront@gmail.com .