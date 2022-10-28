NEKO Cat Cafe welcomes all students for College Day

Every Tuesday, the NEKO Cat Cafe welcomes college students to take a break, pet some cats and enjoy some drink specials.

NEKO Cat Cafe offers College Day each Tuesday throughout the year, with discounted entrance rates, drink specials and a 45-minute cat room session for a space to enjoy some cat company.

NEKO is attempting to make a welcoming environment for college students every day by honoring a student discount of 20% off with a student ID upon entrance, providing the same deal as Tuesdays but without the drink special.

NEKO offers more than just 45-minute sessions.

“We do study sessions, which are three consecutive sessions, totaling to be two hours and 24 minutes as $23 total,” said Angie Burger, a 'cat bouncer' and 'pawtender' at NEKO. “Those are great for studying for finals or for those days when you need some cat therapy but want to be productive still.”

One of the many adoptable cats at NEKO Cat Cafe plays with a string feather toy during a Tuesday College Day session on Oct. 11, 2022 in Bellingham, Wash. Adoption applications for these cats are available after a cat visit session. // Photo by Kenna Dupree

For those days when students are feeling overwhelmed or overloaded by school work, or simply just miss their furry friend back home, NEKO welcomes students to hang out with some of their adoptable cats and long-term residents. These furry friends will always be at the cafe for students to visit and have a pet presence away from home.

“The great thing about coming to a cat cafe, especially one that has residents, is if you can't have cats of your own, which a lot of students living in dorms can't, it's great for them to be able to come in and have someone like Ringo, or Simon, or Tillie, who will always be here to sit on their laps,” Burger said.

A NEKO cat takes a nap during a College Day session on Oct. 11, 2022 in Bellingham, Wash. As a companion to visits, NEKO Cat Cafe has a website displaying bios for all their adoptable kitties for potential adopters to explore. // Photo by Kenna Dupree

This time of year can be stressful for many students who are adjusting back to college workloads, so having a space to unwind and take a break with some cat therapy is much needed for many.

“Every Tuesday at 5 o’clock, four weeks in a row now, I’ve been coming here,” first-year Western Washington University student Amelia Carter said. “I love how relaxing it is, everything is so comfortable and most of the cats have an extremely warm and comforting presence. Tuesday is my busy day with school and work, so this is a really good break for me to take some time to myself and also prepare for the rest of the week.”

Not only is being in a relaxed environment to study or hang out beneficial for students’ well-being, but the presence of cats also offers a great deal of comfort and stress relief, said Julie Samms, the foster cat coordinator for Whatcom Counties Alternative Humane Society.

“Animals tend to have a sense when you’re not doing well,” Samms said. “Cats get a bad rap for not being loving, but that's just not true. Cats have a real perception and awareness of people's feelings. They know when people are not doing well, and they step in and fill that void.”

For those students who are feeling the stress of the fall quarter, or those who simply want some cat snuggles, NEKO Cat Cafe will provide the break you may be looking for, and give you a good deal on drinks, too.

For more information about Neko Cat Cafe, check out their website and Instagram page for upcoming events and deals.