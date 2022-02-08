Western Gallery features “Stone Rings” artist

Located in south campus and nestled behind ​​the Academic Instructional Center is a rock enclosure with arched entrances and aligned circular holes.

The holes in the enclosure are aligned with each other, focusing your vision to a single point as you look through them. “Stone Enclosure: Rock Rings” has been a part of Western Washington University’s sculpture collection for over 45 years. This year, its story finally gets to be told.

“Nancy Holt, Between Heaven and Earth” opened at the Western Gallery on Thursday, Jan. 13. The exhibition features the work of artist Nancy Holt, who built the sculpture “Stone Enclosure: Rock Rings.”

According to the gallery’s website, the exhibition displays Holt’s diverse work and shows visitors what led to the creation of “Stone Enclosure: Rock Rings.” The website also said the exhibition showcases Holt’s desire to work in multiple fields, including biology, geology and astronomy.

Holt was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on April 5, 1938 and took part in multiple art movements during her lifetime, including earthwork and conceptual art, according to her biography on the Holt/Smithson Foundation website.

Her work can be seen all over the United States in places such as Utah, Montana and New York.

Many of the pieces featured in the exhibition, including photographs, poetry and interactive works by Holt, were provided by The Holt/Smithson Foundation.

The immersive room titled “Henge-Form and Visual Sensory Room” with a circular henge, color-changing and hanging lights on the ceiling at Western Washington University in Bellingham, Wash. on Monday, Jan 31, 2022. The room was built to represent the campus sculpture’s connection to the North Star, according to curator Dr. Barbara Miller. // Photo by Sol Vandeman.

The exhibition also includes an immersive room titled “Henge-Form and Visual Sensory Room,” which is a room in the gallery with a circular henge, color-changing lights and a soundscape.

Barbara Miller said the room is meant to represent Holt’s sculpture on campus and how it is aligned with the North Star. Miller is the curator of the exhibition, a professor of art history at Western and has a Ph.D. in visual and cultural studies.

“I really want people to see how her work developed and how her whole emphasis is on perception,” Miller said. “She really wants you to be very aware of what you see, how you see, how we perceive, how distances can collapse and move back and forward.”

The alignment Holt’s sculpture has with the North Star is unfortunately blocked by the Academic Instructional Center. Miller said she wants visitors to understand the sculpture’s connection to the North Star despite the connection being blocked.

The director of the Western Gallery, Hafþór Yngvason, also said he wants visitors to understand Holt’s work and how her campus sculpture connects us to the cosmos.

“When you have a collection of important work, it’s your responsibility as a museum to study the work, advance understanding of the work and educate about it,” Yngvason said. “This exhibition does that.”

Second-year Danielle Gibson said over Discord that she enjoyed her visit to the exhibition and learned more about the sculptures on campus.

“I found it fascinating to look at the designs behind the rock rings sculpture,” Gibson said. “I took away the idea that the sculptures on campus are more intentional and planned out than I previously thought.”

The exhibition will be at the Western Gallery until May 7, and admission is free and open to the public. Visitors must follow WWU COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing a mask and providing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from the past 72 hours.

More information about the exhibition can be found at the Western Gallery website.





Sol Vandeman Sol (they/he) is a second-year journalism student and enjoys doing drag and listening to pop music outside of reporting.