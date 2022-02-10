Explore new outdoor activities provided by AS Outdoor Center excursions

From snowshoeing to sea kayaking, Western Washington University students can get outside in an accessible and affordable way through excursions with the AS Outdoor Center.

Whatever your skill level, the Outdoor Center has excursions to fit your comfortability. If equipment is needed for your trip the Outdoor Center is ready to provide what you need, and excursions are at their most accessible to students this quarter being only $10.

All of the Outdoor Center's excursions require proof of vaccination and a negative covid test.

Kateri Rinallo is a student and co-coordinator for excursions at the Outdoor Center.

“It’s really cool because once you get outside, it’s such an inclusive space,” Rinallo said. “Like the trees don’t judge you for anything, and everybody can take something away from it and appreciate the beauty of creation in a different way.”

Rinallo also said getting outside can be difficult when you don’t feel confident in your skills or surroundings. This is why excursions offer a range of events for any skill level.

Mount Baker in the clouds during a Beginning Ski and Snowboard excursion hosted by the AS Outdoor Center in Bellingham, WA on February 2, 2019. All Western students are able to sign up to see similar sights now at the AS Outdoor Center front desk. // Courtesy of Makenna Russel

Excursions include everything from weekend adventure trips to informational seminars.

The Outdoor Center staff are experienced members of the Western community that have a passion for getting students outdoors.

Trip leaders are ready to answer any questions and offer help to meet any accommodations in any way that they can.

February excursions include women and non-binary backcountry ski and split-board weekend trips as well as an intro to backcountry awareness and travel seminar.

If you would rather be indoors, drop-in yoga is available Mondays, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Viking Union multipurpose room.

To keep updated with excursion happenings, check in with the Outdoor Center’s front desk in room 150 of the VU.

Mount Baker Club has also provided regular group outdoor opportunities to the Bellingham community since 1911.

It began as a small group of Bellingham professionals who wanted to promote getting outdoors in Bellingham and has evolved into more of the social group it is today.

Trips are led by other fellow members and are available for sign-up on their website.

Mount Baker Club President Margaret Bushnells said community outings can be a way to meet and become friends with other outdoor-loving people.

Enjoying the outdoors is an amazing experience when surrounded by people who like to do the same, Brushenells said.

A big aspect centering around excursions is community and team involvement according to the Outdoor Center staff.

Starting in 2010, Western Outdoor Orientation Trips began as a way to help ease the transition of first-year students through outdoor adventure.

Western student Alyssa Adams attended a WOOT kayaking trip before her first fall quarter in 2019.

“The main thing I remember and really got out of that was the people that I met,” Adams said. “Two of my roommates that I live with now are people that I met on that trip.”

As she spoke about her trip, Adams recalled it being one of the best weeks of her life because it was such a welcoming environment.

Bellingham has an abundance of ways to get outdoors and excursions are a great accessible resource for the Western community. Make sure to check the Outdoor Center’s social media to stay updated on ways to get outside.