Letter from the editor | Nov. 6: Zoe's is overrated

Letter from the editor is a semi-weekly reflection on the week's news written by members of The Front's editorial staff.

In light of Joshua Solorzano’s story about Zoe’s Bagels, I’d like to talk about my experiences at the beloved bagel establishment.

My first year at Western was right before the pandemic hit so I remember those last normal moments when students would fill the room to get in line for bagels. If I’m being honest, I think it was overhyped.

For starters, when you entered Zoe’s, it was usually packed wall to wall with students talking loudly and wearing massive backpacks that bump into everything.

Once you finally make it to the line for food, you have to fill out a piece of paper with the world’s tiniest pencil while surrounded by dozens of other students who are doing the exact same thing.

After writing your order down, you had to wait in the longest line west of the Mississippi just to purchase your food. This was especially nerve-wracking if you hadn’t checked your dining dollars in a while.

When you’re done ordering you have to wait for another extended period of time next to others while awkwardly looking at your phone. Some people would sit in chairs while they waited, but the place was so packed that it was hard to find one. Plus there was the anxiety of not hearing your name getting called.

With all of that being said, you will definitely find me there when they reopen.

— Cameron Martinez, fall ‘21 campus life editor

Cameron Martinez Cameron Martinez is a campus life reporter for The Front. She is majoring in visual journalism with a minor in queer studies. When not reporting, Cameron enjoys designing pages and watching podcasts. You can reach her at cameron.westernfront@gmail.com and @doctorcameron on Instagram.