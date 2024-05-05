BRIEF: Western’s cinema-heads will soon compete for a $250 cash prize

Film fanatics at Western Washington University can look forward to the upcoming Five Minute Film Competition put on by Associated Students and AS Productions on May 20 at the Underground Coffee House. The winner will receive a $250 cash prize.

According to the Western Involvement Network page, the prompt for their second-ever contest is: “Make a film about a group of characters going on a summer vacation trip that goes very wrong.”

“The first Five Minute Film Competition, which took place in fall quarter, was a great way to test how an event like this will work,” said Rachel Silzle, the film coordinator for AS Productions. “The response to that event was amazing, we had amazing entries, a large crowd and a lot of enthusiasm.”

When planning the contest, Silzle said it took time to create the prompt and guidelines but otherwise was a smooth process.

For this year’s theme, Silzle said that recent Bellingham weather inspired their prompt. They wanted the theme to revolve around summer and fun season-related activities, but with a twist to make the entries exciting.

“My favorite part of this event is seeing what student filmmakers can do,” Silzle said. “There’s so many great artists on campus, and this gives people a great way to showcase their work who might not otherwise.”