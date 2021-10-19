Newsletter | Oct. 18, 2021: Bus crowding, bike and car thefts, house shows and more

Was this email forwarded to you? Subscribe here View this email in your browser. Monday, October 18, 2021 The leaves are orange and the lattes are pumpkin; it’s officially spooky season!



About 60% of Western students are enrolled in at least one face-to-face class this quarter. In-person classes are nice, but in this newsletter, we’ll see how simply getting to campus comes with its own set of challenges.



For students who rely on public transport to get to campus, overcrowding has become an issue this quarter. Erik Anderson and Max Larson dig into the issue and why there’s no easy fix. Things aren’t much better for car commuters; There were more than a dozen car prowl incidents at the Lincoln Creek Park and Ride in the first two weeks of the quarter. There were also at least 11 bike thefts on campus. If it weren’t so damn rainy all the time we’d suggest everyone just walk.



In city news, house shows are back! Reporter Julia Kohut takes us inside the Bluebird house and talks with the owners about the challenges of running a DIY venue during the pandemic. Kai Uyehara reports from an immigration reform rally in Mt. Vernon. On Campus As students return to campus, concerns rise from overcrowded buses The start of fall quarter brought thousands of students to Western Washington University’s campus for the first time in over a year and a half, putting a new wave of commuters on Bellingham’s public transportation. Whatcom Transportation Authority is a primary resource for Western students who need a public bus to get to and from class every day. Still, the sometimes crowded routes have brought COVID-19 safety into question... Read more about overcrowded buses on The Front Western sees a dozen car prowls and 11 bike thefts in first two weeks of fall quarter On Monday, Sept. 27, a Western student parked his $3,000 Sentinel bike at the bike rack underneath the Wilson Library skybridge and secured it with a combination cable lock. It was 3 p.m. The student entered the library, but after less than an hour they were interrupted by a text from a friend with alarming news: Somebody was riding the student’s bike around the other side of campus. The friend had spotted the distinctive bike by the Wade King Recreation Center. But instead of a student, it was being ridden by a stocky bald man with a large duffel bag. The student went outside the library and confirmed his friend’s suspicion: The bike was gone. In its place, a lone pair of wire cutters... Read more about car prowls on The Front Off Campus