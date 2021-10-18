Narrow victory for Vikings soccer ends with a goal in overtime

Western Washington University won a nail-biter, with the winning goal in overtime at Harrington Field, Bellingham.

Western had a 3-6 record going into the game against Simon Fraser University. Simon Fraser had a 4-5 record going into the game, according to the Simon Fraser website.

The last time Western played Simon Fraser was on Nov. 14, 2019. Unfortunately, Western lost with a final score of 0-1.

Western is coming off a 4-3 victory against Saint Martin’s University. Simon Fraser went into the game coming off a loss.

Western began the game with the ball; they started the game safe with short passes.

The first score of the game belonged to Simon Fraser, three minutes into the game.

Dakota Stamnes, midfielder for Western saved a cross with a sliding block that resulted in a corner kick for Simon Fraser four minutes into the first half.

Conrad Cheng, forward for Simon Fraser, was sent tumbling, resulting in a penalty kick from midfield. The kick immediately went out of bounds.

In the 33rd minute of the first half, Simon Fraser drove up the field and sent the ball over the goal for a missed goal attempt.

Simon Fraser had a scoring attempt to the center of the goal but was quickly stopped by Brandon Locke, goaltender for Western.

The first half ended scoreless for both teams. The second half began with Simon Fraser’s possession.

In the 49th minute, Simon Fraser attempted a shot on goal. The missed shot resulted in a corner kick for Simon Fraser, which was unsuccessful.

At the 51 minute mark, Locke saved a score with a leaping one-handed effort.

Western attempted two corner kicks back to back at the 67th minute but was unsuccessful.

Western received their second yellow card of the game with 14 minutes left of the second half. A yellow card is a low level foul, with a red card being the most severe foul.

The game remained scoreless during regulation, which led to overtime.

Drew Farnsworth, midfielder for Western, scored the game-winning goal from 15 yards out at only four minutes into overtime.

“Massive win, we wanted to get back on the road well, coming from the road to get the first win at home is special,” Farnsworth said. “Everyone worked super hard too.”

Farnsworth led Western with three shots and one score, according to the box score.

“Simon Fraser is a very good team,” Greg Brisbon, Western’s head soccer coach, said. “The guys worked hard tonight, they stuck to the game plan, and we got fortunate enough to get the game winner from Farnsy.”

Henry Burns Henry Burns is a Public Relations student and reporter for The Front. His work focuses on local sports. You can reach him at burnsh4@wwu.edu.