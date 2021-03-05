How to cover a protest: We want your thoughts

50.4 F
      Legislature

      State cybersecurity office bill introduced after breach

      Importance of cybersecurity exemplified after data breach exposed information from over 1 million Washingtonians By Georgia Costa A major data breach in Washington state led to...
      City & County

      State’s ‘Get Ready’ plan prepares vaccines for educators, school staff

      Washington state announces its plan to vaccinate upwards of 80% of K-12 school employees By Silvia Leija State Education Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced a new partnership...
      City & County

      Vaccination centers in Whatcom address appointment ‘no-shows’, ‘vaccine chasers’

      COVID-19 vaccines must be administered in a timely manner By Adela Cruz Whatcom County vaccination centers try to avoid wasting COVID-19 vaccines by communicating guidelines with...
      Administration

      Former auditor files wrongful termination suit

      Allen is the second in her position to sue the university in recent years By Lauren Gallup At Western Washington University, the desk of the director...
      Campus

      Outback Farm speaker series highlights diversity, food justice efforts

      Feb. 11 webinar on decolonizing veganism prompts questions about diversity, accessibility to healthy food By Olivia Palmer For Destiny DeJesus, food is political.  That was just one...
      Culture & Religion

      Purim celebration speaks to resilience, community during COVID-19 pandemic

      Hillel of Western Washington University to host outdoor Purim event Sunday, Feb. 28 By Olivia Palmer Amid the pandemic, students of Hillel of Western Washington University...
      Features

      Bellingham now gold-level bicycle friendly community

      The city’s transportation improvements focus on all commuter types and provides safe access for everyone By Sophia Struna Laura Henkel often finds herself wary of tinted...
      Features

      Twitch use grows during COVID-19 pandemic

      Twitch mimics much-missed social interactions with live chats, direct engagement with streamers By Cole Mumper Ethan Harris had a Twitch account for years, but it wasn’t...
      Campus

      Meet Western Washington University’s new Peace Corps recruiter Abby Senuty

      Senuty is available to help students with application process By Alison Ward Western Washington University hired a new recruiter Jan. 19 to help students explore the...
      Campus

      Center for Canadian-American Studies turns 50

      Yearlong celebration features virtual events seeking to increase cross-border knowledge, program awareness By Elisa Espinoza Behind Western Washington University's Performing Arts Center, a small and charming...
      Campus

      Professionalism skills in pajamas? Western releases WeLearn

      From coding boot camps to music masterclasses, WeLearn provides a collection of educational tools for the community By Lauryn Haywood Personal wellness during the pandemic can...
      Campus

      Wade King Student Recreation Center now open via reservations

      The rec center reopened Feb. 16 at limited capacity and currently only for Western students By Gaia Crans Western Washington University students can now return to...
      City & County

      Residents worry as Bellingham population rises

      Road infrastructure, housing issues become more prevalent with increase in city population By Caroline Brooks Bellingham’s population, like most West Coast towns, is growing exponentially and...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Covid-19 variant enters Whatcom County

      Officials “concerned but not alarmed” about new variant found in Whatcom County resident, as King County announces detection of different new variant first detected...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Protesters gather to demand end to sweeps, amnesty for detained activists

      Activists denounce city’s handling of housing crisis; call for no-barrier shelter, amnesty for detained protesters By Faith Owens A group of about 70 people gathered the...
      City & County

      Historically contaminated sites set to become new waterfront park

      State law mandated cleanup on two sites along Bellingham Bay in development, city turning into community space By Sophia Struna Watching a bright sunset disappear over...
      Sports

      Western comes out on top in home opener

      Kelsey Rogers, Mollie Olson propelled team to victory By Nathan Schumock The Western Washington University women’s basketball team defeated the Saint Martin’s University Saints 83-74 Saturday,...
      Sports

      Local soccer officials ready to get back on field

      Bellingham game officials long awaited word about the possibility of officiating another sports game By Daniel Hornbuckle With the return of high school sports, the wait...
      Campus

      GNAC decision paves way for Western sports return

      Players, coaches excited to get back to competitive play By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the athletic conference in which Western Washington University competes,...
      Sports

      Resort-goers flood Mount Baker Ski Area

      Lack of reservation system creates long lines, COVID-19 concerns UPDATE: The Mount Baker Ski Area media team did not respond to interview requests prior to...
      Campus

      Center for Canadian-American Studies turns 50

      Yearlong celebration features virtual events seeking to increase cross-border knowledge, program awareness By Elisa Espinoza Behind Western Washington University's Performing Arts Center, a small and charming...
      City & County

      Residents worry as Bellingham population rises

      Road infrastructure, housing issues become more prevalent with increase in city population By Caroline Brooks Bellingham’s population, like most West Coast towns, is growing exponentially and...
      Campus

      Wade King Student Recreation Center now open via reservations

      The rec center reopened Feb. 16 at limited capacity and currently only for Western students By Gaia Crans Western Washington University students can now return to...
      Campus

      Wellness Wednesdays give students outlet for de-stressing during quarter

      Students looking to discuss mental well-being, coping skills, de-stressing may benefit from this weekly event By Belle Wright Western Washington University’s Counseling, Health, and Wellness Services...
      Editorial

      How to cover a protest: We want your thoughts

      We’re publishing key documents, like our newly created protest coverage guidelines, to increase transparency with the community we serve By The Western Front Editorial Board At...
      Opinion

      Dressing for the future

      Fashion not only can be eco-friendly, it should be By Winnie Killingsworth It’s time for us to change our clothes.  Not literally — but how we approach...
      Administration

      The cost of staying closed

      Is Western ready to reopen come fall — or is the university just trying to boost enrollment? By Lauren Gallup The challenges of online learning have...
      Editorial

      Multilevel marketing schemes are anti-woman

      MLM companies prey on women looking for a side hustle By Natalie Vinh Ever had a friend suddenly start a business selling cosmetics? Chances are they...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
OpinionEditorialTop Stories

How to cover a protest: We want your thoughts

Updated
We’re publishing key documents, like our newly created protest coverage guidelines, to increase transparency with the community we serve

A hand holding a pen illuminates a crowd of people holding signs. The Western Front aims to increase transparency with our audience by making key documents easily accessible to the public.
A hand holding a pen illuminates a crowd of people holding signs. The Western Front aims to increase transparency with our audience by making key documents easily accessible to the public. // Illustration by Sophia Lindstrom

By The Western Front Editorial Board

At The Western Front, we’re no strangers to change. 

Whether it’s the entirely new staff we get every quarter or the ever-evolving nature of the news, change is present in nearly everything we do. It’s an inescapable part of the paper — so, rather than run from change, we’ve chosen to embrace it.

Nearly every quarter, the editor-in-chief and managing editor adopt a significant project that answers one question: How can we change the Front for the better?

This quarter, we decided to create clear protest guidelines for our newsroom. While Western Washington University journalism students get guidance on best practices in many of their courses, concrete policies and transparency about how we work ensure that the Front produces accurate and ethical coverage while keeping our reporters and subjects safe, to the extent that’s in our power.

The resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement over the summer of 2020, the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and, locally, the Camp 210 protests have only illustrated the need for clear guidance when reporting on intense situations, and clear communication when explaining ourselves to our community.

These policies are based on the input of ethical and legal experts, working journalists and the Front’s reporters and editors who used a draft version of these guidelines when covering Camp 210.

Now we’re presenting them to you. If the Front is going to represent this community, it must be open about its practices. The public should always have access to key documents like our editorial policies, as well as open letters like the one we sent to an organizer for Bellingham Occupied Protest Mutual Aid. Everyone, including the newsroom, can learn and improve from these conversations.

The Front has sometimes struggled to treat vulnerable communities with respect, learn from our mistakes and be transparent with the public about our coverage. This is, in large part, because we hire completely new staff every quarter. 

While welcoming all new staff — from senior editors to brand new reporters — every quarter allows us to consistently benefit from fresh perspectives, it also means we risk losing institutional knowledge with every turnover. We hope instituting and publishing these policies will improve our practice and carry these lessons into the future. 

We’ve worked extensively with informed people —  journalism ethics professor Joan Connell, Barbara Allen, the director of College Programming for The Poynter Institute for Media Studies, Wall Street Journal reporter Erin Ailworth, our faculty adviser, Betsy O’Donovan and Mike Hiestand, senior legal counsel for the Student Press Law Center — to ensure no part of these policies went unscrutinized. 

As student journalists, our learning takes place in the classroom and the community. While great care and thought have gone into these policies, we recognize this will not be the final draft. Future newsrooms will alter and adapt this document as they see fit, and community input will help shape that vision. 

Your thoughts, comments, questions and suggestions about these policies are not only welcome but encouraged, and can be submitted to eic.westernfront@gmail.com. You can also fill out our community feedback form here.

