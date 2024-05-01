Latine affinity housing confirmed for Western's 2024-25 school year

Latine affinity-based housing will be implemented at Western Washington University for the 2024-25 school year, according to their website. The housing will aid in presenting many opportunities for community building among Latine students.

La Comunidad, the new Latine affinity housing, will be available in Alma Clark Glass Hall and will have single, double and triple rooms.

Rodrigo Gonzalez-Juarez, Western’s new Latine student retention specialist and first-generation student, said he utilized many of the resources available for him on campus while he was at Sacramento State University.

First-generation students often struggle with finding all the resources they have access to within higher education, Gonzalez said.

Professional staff like Gonzalez who have had similar experiences, help current students navigate these issues. One of the biggest challenges Gonzalez faced was the process of learning how to advocate for himself.

“I wish I would've gotten involved sooner,” Gonzalez said. “I didn't get involved until I transferred to a four-year college.”

Valentina Larrondo is the Latine Student Union’s freshman representative at Western this school year. Larrondo says that her role has helped with her transition into college, especially with how supportive and welcoming older board members have been towards her.

“I wish there was [Latine affinity housing] when I first started here, it would've been a really great way to build community at the start of the year,” Larrondo said.

Larrondo said that she wishes the resources available for students were more visible for students who may not work within or spend time in certain spaces.

There are several Ethnic Student Center clubs for Latine students at Western. Latinx Men in Higher Education (LMHE) and Latine Student Union host meetings and events embracing different aspects of their culture.

For more information, you can visit the Ethnic Student Center in the Viking Union, room 736.