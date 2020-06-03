The Western Front stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

56 F
Bellingham
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      COVID-19 restrictions cripple Bellingham travel industry

      0
      The Bellingham Cruise Terminal on Sunday, May 17. The Alaska Ferry was form of transportation that was put on hold...
      Business & Economy

      Whatcom County has one of the highest “unemployment rates” in Washington

      0
      Data from Washington’s Unemployment Security Department of initial unemployment claims by week since March in Whatcom County. // Graphic by Seth...
      City & County

      Alcoa’s Intalco Works aluminum smelter to lay off 700

      0
      A sign posted on the side of the road in Ferndale, Wash. declares support for Alcoa Intalco. // Photo by Kaleigh...
      Campus

      Student Health Center to offer in-person physical evaluations

      0
      The Student Health Center on the north end of Western’s campus has been supporting students virtually. // Photo by Ella Banken
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Campus

      What’s the story on all the painted bricks on campus?

      0
      A painted brick reads “Senior Class of 2020” with a picture of a Winnie-the-Pooh character on a walkway on Western’s campus....
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Arts & Music

      No Stage? No Problem!

      0
      Starting at the top and from left to right, Walden Marcus, Madeleine Cooper, Gabi Gilbride and Will Eames rehearse for “Bacon...
      Arts & Music

      Looking forward to live music post-COVID-19

      0
      Analog Brass performing at their first show in 2018. // Photo courtesy of Maxwell Lemke By Riley Currie
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      What’s the story on all the painted bricks on campus?

      0
      A painted brick reads “Senior Class of 2020” with a picture of a Winnie-the-Pooh character on a walkway on Western’s campus....
      Campus

      New, current students consider attendance at Western

      0
      During college admission season, Western is holding virtual tours and Q&A sessions for new and prospective students. // Illustration by Rachel...
      Campus

      Tiny house completion moved to fall

      0
      A fully rendered image of what the tiny-house will look like. It will be in the same location as seen in...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      COVID-19 restrictions cripple Bellingham travel industry

      0
      The Bellingham Cruise Terminal on Sunday, May 17. The Alaska Ferry was form of transportation that was put on hold...
      City & County

      Bellingham Public Schools navigates remote learning challenges

      0
      Devices at Bellingham Public Schools being prepped for delivery to students to aid in remote learning. // Photo courtesy Bellingham Public...
      Business & Economy

      Whatcom County has one of the highest “unemployment rates” in Washington

      0
      Data from Washington’s Unemployment Security Department of initial unemployment claims by week since March in Whatcom County. // Graphic by Seth...
      Arts & Music

      Bellingham keeps playing, painting, dancing

      0
      Art by Gretchen Leggitt is featured on a banner that advertises the Whatcom Arts Project, a coalition of over 30 local...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
      Campus

      Western students are getting innovative when finding ways to stay active during quarantine

      0
      Due to the temporary closures of gyms and studios, people are finding new ways to workout at home. // Illustration by...
      Sports

      Rise in esports community due to quarantine

      0
      E-sports are unaffected by the cancellations that other sports are seeing due to COVID-19. // Western Front Archive
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington State
      Campus

      New, current students consider attendance at Western

      0
      During college admission season, Western is holding virtual tours and Q&A sessions for new and prospective students. // Illustration by Rachel...
      Health & Wellness

      Uninsured to suffer the most after the pandemic

      0
      Experts say isolation can negatively impact mental health, but not everyone has access to services they may need. // Illustration by...
      City & County

      COVID-19 restrictions cripple Bellingham travel industry

      0
      The Bellingham Cruise Terminal on Sunday, May 17. The Alaska Ferry was form of transportation that was put on hold...
      City & County

      Bellingham Public Schools navigates remote learning challenges

      0
      Devices at Bellingham Public Schools being prepped for delivery to students to aid in remote learning. // Photo courtesy Bellingham Public...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Editorial

      The Western Front stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

      0
      Protesters congregate outside of Bellingham city hall in response to the death of George Floyd. // Photo courtesy of Angie Burger
      Opinion

      Find your flow: crafting in isolation

      0
      A wire wrapping piece by student artist Kyle Lind. // Photo courtesy of Kyle Lind Opinion
      Opinion

      Mental health and the COVID conundrum

      0
      People living with mood disorders may find it hard to get out of bed in the morning. Social distancing due to...
      Opinion

      Safe Sex And COVID-19

      0
      Products like vibrators and dildos sit on the shelves at Wink Wink for curious customers to touch and learn about in...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
      Campus

      Western professors’ recommended reads

      0
      By Macy Adkinson For those seeking adventure in a time of uncertainty, recreational reading...
      Digital Media

      Bellingham coffee shops struggle with COVID-19

      2
      Interactive map of coffee shops in Whatcom County and their adjusted hours due to COVID-19// Graphic by Kyle...
  • Archives
  • About
OpinionEditorialTop Stories

The Western Front stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter

97
0
Protesters congregate outside of Bellingham city hall in response to the death of George Floyd. // Photo courtesy of Angie Burger

By The Western Front Editorial Board

CW: Racism, Violence

Over the last weekend protests have broken out across the country in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. Like all people of conscience, The Western Front Editorial Board feels it’s necessary to state that we oppose the systematic oppression of Black individuals, and all people of color, and support equity, justice and inclusion and the work it will take to achieve them.

Like many predominantly white institutions, The Front has struggled with building and maintaining a healthy and mutually beneficial relationship with students, faculty and communities of color. Apologies will never truly be enough, but we are sorry for any damage we have caused with our reporting and will take every means necessary to ensure we do no harm to the communities we work to serve. We will continue working to create an educated, diverse and equitable newsroom that speaks to the concerns of the entire student body. Intolerance has no place in our community or our newsroom.

While all students have struggled through this quarter, people of color have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control. 

A person walking in the protest in Bellingham on May 30 carries a sign that reads, “Help me I can’t breathe”. // Photo courtesy of Angie Burger.

Read and sign this petition to support Black students at Western. This petition calls for Black students to be given the option to opt out of finals, and we urge administration to make this exception. Allowing a certain group of students to opt out may create a number of legal issues for the university, however, we believe that it is a necessary step to help support our fellow students. An alternative to this may be to allow all students the option to opt out of finals given the extreme circumstances of this quarter.

As a predominantly white newsroom and faculty, there are holes in our lived experiences that prevent us from fully understanding the scope of the violence and hatred that our Black students have experienced. Today, we would like to invite all members of our community to submit a letter to the editor concerning how recent events in the world have impacted you, campus, or our city.

Here are a couple of questions to get you started if you’re stuck, but feel free to include any additional thoughts: 

What changes are necessary in order to bring equality and justice? 

What changes can be made on the local level, in the Bellingham and Western communities, to ensure that justice is served?

Submit letters of 250 words or less to the editor to westernfront.oped@gmail.com.

Allyship can be difficult to navigate when encountering profound issues such as systemic racism and violence – here are some places for people looking to become a better ally.  

Read and learn:

Read The 1619 Project

Read 75 Things White People can do for Social Justice

Listen to Pod Save The People

Protest:

Saturday at 3 p.m.

Donate:

Seattle Bail Fund

Minnesota Freedom Fund

Reclaim the Block

Black Visions Collective

WWU Community Aid

Support local Black-owned businesses:

Brandywine Kitchen 

Calypso Kitchen 

Guud Bowls 

Kismet 

Busy B’s Barbershop

Zora’s Styling Salon and Spa

Mo’s Parlor 

Cool Runnings Construction

Myne Candle Company 

Kountry Customz

Pure Fitness Martial Arts

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,961FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,468FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Campus3

Behind the systems: WWU Newman Center forced resignation of student employee after learning of same-sex partner

Student says she was told to break up with her girlfriend or quit her job
Read more
News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

What’s the story on all the painted bricks on campus?

A painted brick reads “Senior Class of 2020” with a picture of a Winnie-the-Pooh character on...
Read more
Campus

New, current students consider attendance at Western

0
During college admission season, Western is holding virtual tours and Q&A sessions for new and prospective students. // Illustration by Rachel...
Read more
Health & Wellness

Uninsured to suffer the most after the pandemic

0
Experts say isolation can negatively impact mental health, but not everyone has access to services they may need. // Illustration by...
Read more
Campus

Tiny house completion moved to fall

0
A fully rendered image of what the tiny-house will look like. It will be in the same location as seen in...
Read more
Campus

City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

0
Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
Read more

More Articles Like This

What’s the story on all the painted bricks on campus?

Campus 0
A painted brick reads “Senior Class of 2020” with a picture of a Winnie-the-Pooh character on a walkway on Western’s campus....
Read more

New, current students consider attendance at Western

Campus 0
During college admission season, Western is holding virtual tours and Q&A sessions for new and prospective students. // Illustration by Rachel...
Read more

Uninsured to suffer the most after the pandemic

Health & Wellness 0
Experts say isolation can negatively impact mental health, but not everyone has access to services they may need. // Illustration by...
Read more

Tiny house completion moved to fall

Campus 0
A fully rendered image of what the tiny-house will look like. It will be in the same location as seen in...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,961FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,468FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
broken clouds
56 ° F
57 °
54 °
77 %
1.8mph
76 %
Thu
59 °
Fri
59 °
Sat
57 °
Sun
58 °
Mon
58 °

Random picks

Features

Professors Take Center Stage

0
The late afternoon sunlight coming through the windows in the First Congregational Church of Bellingham provided a bright décor to the final concert of the season for The Bellingham Music Club. Jay Rozendaal and Amber Sudduth Bone, both dressed in black, walked toward the piano. Sudduth Bone disrupted the peacefulness of the church with her soprano voice, her notes resonating...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Editorial

The fight for transparency and why public records matter for students...

0
This is an opinion piece from The Western Front Editorial Board. Update: Gov. Jay Inslee vetoed the bill that would have allowed legislators to circumvent...