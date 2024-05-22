BREAKING: WAWU strike ends after two days

WAWU has reached a contract with Western Washington Univerisity, ending the two-day campus educational student employee strike, a WAWU newsletter said Wednesday night. They will not be returning to the picket line Thursday morning.

WAWU will share the contract details and their next steps at a town hall meeting on Thursday.

“This could never have happened without the collective power of all of us standing together, we can't wait to share our first contract with you,” the newsletter said. “We showed them that without our brains and muscle, not a single wheel can turn, we are so excited to get back to work on campus tomorrow to the jobs we love and the students we serve.”

An emergency bargaining committee was formed on Tuesday so negotiations could continue while on strike, WAWU bargaining committee members said.

Starting Tuesday, WAWU picketed at multiple campus entrances, encouraging students, faculty and drivers to join in solitary with striking educational student employees.

“Honk for fair wages” a picket sign stated to drivers passing protestors near the Wade King Student Recreation Center.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

