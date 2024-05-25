PNW Broccoli Guy brings a unique type of fandom to WWU

With Western Washington University softball finding success this season and making the NCAA Division II Championship, added fanfare has supported their postseason run.

Along for the ride most of this season has been Western alumnus Jim Stewart Allen, also known as “PNW Broccoli Guy,” who’s become known at sporting events across the Pacific Northwest for dancing with broccoli.

Allen, a 35-year-old substitute teacher from Tacoma, graduated from Western in 2015. He always had a passion for sports in the region but had no idea he could have the off-the-field impact that he’s had.

“I just love that a lot of people like what I do. From fans to even upper level management with the Mariners … top to bottom, the support has been really cool,” Allen said.

He got his start waving potatoes at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in 2020. There, he caught the attention of the broadcast crew and received his first bit of notoriety from major social media sites, including a repost from Barstool Sports.

He’s been featured on numerous occasions by the Seattle Mariners and MLB Network, as well as various Seattle Seahawks and Seawolves broadcasts.

Much like the rally cap or tradition of wearing the same jersey for games on end, Allen is often superstitious with his broccoli, using the same, often week-old, crowns until “the mojo kicks out.”

“The most extreme example is when the Mariners made their playoff push two years ago. I used the same broccoli 12 games in a row — that was too much,” Allen said.

Allen understands that his antics don’t always resonate with the people he sits around at games, but usually finds that people either don't mind, or get into it themselves.

“This is definitely a weird way to express yourself as a fan but I also think it's a really cool way,” Allen said. “It's a huge honor to have my fandom validated like this, and I feel I’m making the game better for everyone around me.”

Many sports teams at Western have become acquainted with Allen and his rambunctious fandom over the past school year, including Western’s club baseball team.

“He brings the energy when the dugout is dead, and that’s the kind of guy we need around,” assistant player-coach J.D. Parvankin said. “He’s also unrelentingly positive and that really helps, especially in a chirpy environment like baseball.”

Players have taken notice, even dancing along with Allen in between innings.

Vikings softball pitcher Kaiana Kong claimed that dancing with Allen often helps keep the emotions calm during a game, allowing her team to play more loosely. She had some high praise for him following their walkoff win over Cal State Dominguez Hills in super regionals.

“He’s our number one supporter,” Kong said. “He’s awesome. He knows all our names and when you hear your name, it just makes you feel so proud.”

Allen hadn’t called out from his work at all this year until Western’s softball team made it to the NCAA D-II super regionals. He felt his energy was necessary in helping the Vikings punch their ticket to Florida and the NCAA World Series. He hopes his support can be maintained for years to come.

“It's been really knowing that they support what I do and knowing that what I do is helping them in some way,” Allen said. “That I'm not just a guy dancing, that I'm not just a guy holding broccoli in everyone's way. But this feels much more than that.”