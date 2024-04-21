Express your passions at Western’s Earth Week

Students have the opportunity to attend a series of events at Western Washington University’s Earth Week. The week begins with the Earth Day fair in Red Square on April 22 and ends with The Outback Farm Spring Jubilee on April 26.

Whether you’re interested in writing nature poetry, growing fresh produce or making fashion from trash, Earth Week has something for everyone. It serves as an opportunity for students to find their pathway to sustainability with activities to spark their passions.

This year's Earth Week is led by the Sustainability Engagement Institute, an organization at Western whose goal is to develop a sustainable future, said Cole Burk, SEI student ambassador. This is the first year that SEI oversees Earth Day events. The week's events are hosted by groups such as the Community Service Center, The Outback Farm jubilee, LEAD and more.

“[Earth Week] acts as a stepping stone to seeing a lot more sustainability events throughout the year at Western,” Burk said. There are more events already from Students for Climate Action and native plant restoration from LEAD, Pratt said.

A Word For Mother Earth, an open mic night on April 23 at 7 p.m., takes place at the Underground Coffee House. It is in partnership with The Community Service Center and focuses on the environment, according to Jenn Cook, Assistant Director for Leadership & Community Engagement at the Community Service Center.

“Writing and documenting nature is crucial to know where we come from,” said Stan Tag, Fairhaven creative writing professor with a specific interest in nature writing.

This event is the first of its kind to add a theme to the regular open mic nights, Cook said. It’s an opportunity for students to share poetry, dance, sing or partake in any other art form relating to their outlook on the Earth.

“To write about nature preserves it and therefore protects it in a world of climate change,” said Tag.

A Word For Mother Earth Logo. A hand holding an Earth microphone, symbolizing an Earth themed open mic night. // Courtesy of Jacob O'Donnell

The entire week has multiple events per day. The purpose of the info fair is for students to find something of interest to them in sustainability, and explore other events throughout the fair, Associated Students VP of Sustainability, Liam Pratt said.

During the Earth Day Fair, AS will be giving away $5,000 worth of food to attendees, Pratt said.

In past years the AS Environmental and Sustainability Programs Office was responsible for Earth Week. After budget cuts, the Environmental and Sustainability Programs office was transferred to SEI in the spring quarter of 2023, Pratt said.

This event is supported by grants and student fees, making the budget between $15,000 and $20,000, said Pratt. Last year the budget was $23,000 for Earth Week, with the AS ESP in charge. This decrease caused the Earth day fair to forgo live music or an art market.

There is also an opportunity to learn at a talk about climate realism and energy optimism with Bob Inglis. The week will end with celebration at the Outback Jubilee. The Jubilee takes place at The Outback Farm and will be filled with food and music to celebrate the Earth with students.

“We're trying to get it out there and have everyone involved because environmentalism is for everyone,” Pratt said. “It's not just us tree huggers that are into it.”

Schedule

Monday, 4/22

LEAD Native Plant Restoration

Host Group: LEAD

Time: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: Outside Wade King Rec Center

Earth Day Fair

Host Group: Sustainability Engagement Institute & AS VP of Sustainability

Time: 11 a.m - 2 p.m.

Location: Red Square

Climate Realism & Energy Optimism: Unpolarizing Current Politics with Bob Inglis

Host Group: College of the Environment & WWU Foundation

Time: 4 - 5 p.m.

Location: AW 204 & on Zoom

Chartwells Sustainability: Food Waste

Host Group: Chartwells

Time: 5 - 8 p.m.

Location: Planet Eats @ Fairhaven Commons

Tuesday, 4/23

Film Screening: Kiss the Ground

Host Group: Office of Civic Engagement & Students for Climate Action

Time: 6 - 8 p.m.

Location: AH 204

A word for Mother Earth: Environmental Open Mic Night

Host Group: Community Service Center

Time: 7 - 9 p.m.

Location: Underground Coffee House

Wednesday, 4/24

Urbanism Activism: Understanding the Movements to Secure Bellingham's Waterfront

Host Group: Planning Club, Office of Civic Engagement, & Students for Climate Action

Time: 2 - 5 p.m.

Location: VU 565

Forest Bath in the Arb

Host Group: Students for Renewable Energy

Time: 5 - 6 p.m.

Location: Meet at Miller Hall Collaborative Space

Thursday, 4/25

Earth Week Repair Fair

Host Group: Zero Waste Western

Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: VU Multipurpose Room

Sustainable Clothing Swap + Go for the Green Celebration

Host Group: Housing Sustainability

Time: 4 - 7 p.m.

Location: Wade King Rec Center MAC Gym

Friday, 4/26

Earth Week Cook-In

Host Group: College of the Environment & Gigi Berardi

Time: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Location: AH 219

Tools for Sustainable Eating: Plant Your Own Herb Garden and Decorate Your Own Tote Bag!

Host Group: Community Service Center

Time: 10 a.m. -12 p.m.

Location: VU 5th Floor Lobby (In front of Campus Post Office)

Outback Farm Spring Jubilee

Host Group: Outback Farm

Time: 4 - 6 p.m.

Location: Outback Farm





