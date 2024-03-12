BRIEF: WWU’s food pantry to hold food donation drive and raffle

Western Hub of Living Essentials is holding an upcoming food donation drive and raffle from March 12 to 14 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Western Washington University’s Red Square. The quarterly event aims to fill the food pantry, located on the fourth floor of the Viking Union, for the next quarter.

WHOLE is looking for canned or nonperishable items to stock its shelves before spring break and for the transition into spring quarter. Reducing food waste is one of the pantry’s main goals alongside increasing free food access to students on and off campus, said Leo Curtis, WHOLE pantry coordinator and fourth-year Western student.

“We've gotten testimonials from students that talk about how that's the way that they're able to support themselves throughout the week, either because they can't afford it or they don’t have the time to shop,” Curtis said. “It's incredibly important and we see hundreds of students a week. I wish that we had more food, we would then be able to get more support for our students.”

Ari Au, a fourth-year student at Western, says they have frequented the pantry when they are in need, and that when it is full, there is a wide selection of food.

“I've seen fully stocked days where there were potatoes, apples, loaves of bread, milk cartons, eggs,” Au said. “I've seen gluten free snacks offered [as well].”

Au said she believes that having a free pantry on campus is essential, with some students struggling financially and having a difficult time finding food to eat.

“The pantry's attention to gluten and other food allergies shows that they care and are listening to what the students are asking for,” Au said.“I know the students appreciate it and sometimes even depend on it.”

Western Hub of Living Essentials' food pantry hours are available here.