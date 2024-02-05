BRIEF: Far From Par Disc Golf grand opening

Far From Par Disc Golf will be the first disc golf pro shop in Whatcom County, with its opening ceremony on Feb. 9 to 11, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 2404 Elm St. Unit 102 in Bellingham, Wash.

“I think for me, it’s a place for disc golfers to find what they need or [want] to play, curated by disc golfers,” said Co-Owner and Operations Director Matt Gegner. “It’s something for the community to find what they’re looking for and be able to look through and pick exactly what they want.”

Co-Owner and Media Director Daisey James said some stores, like Dick’s Sporting Goods, don’t prioritize disc golf and the sport becomes only an afterthought. Far From Par wants to change that mindset.

“It’s a dedicated, full-time shop – this is what we do,” James said. “It’s a hub for the disc golf community to have that one-stop-shop and know where to find things.”

Bringing in newcomers is one of the motivating factors for Gegner and James.

“We both know what we have and can explain, guide and teach people coming in,” Gegner said. “We’ve got discs specifically for kids and new players, starter kits.”

The business officially started in July 2022 as a pop-up event shop, focusing on in-person sales at disc golf events. Now, it’s expanded into a pro shop for all types of people.

“It’s not just somebody who owns a convenience store and wants to throw a few discs in there to make some money,” Gegner said.

Gegner and James organize disc golf tournaments throughout the year, located at Lincoln Park in Blaine, Wash.

“We have two scheduled for the year currently, [and] the Whatcom Disc Golf Club has their annual event called Battle by the Border,” James said. “We have our flagship tournament called Wander the Woods in September.”

After the grand opening, Far From Par Disc Golf will be open Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Their store is located at 2404 Elm St. in Unit 102 in Bellingham, Wash.

For more information, see their website.



