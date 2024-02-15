TikTok featuring WWU’s dining hall gains widespread popularity

A Western Washington University student’s TikTok featuring dining hall food has amassed over 300,000 views and 44,000 likes, gaining attention on campus.

Myles Witcher, a first-year Western student, uploaded a TikTok featuring a hotdog in a hamburger bun being served at the Ridgeway dining hall on Jan. 18. The TikTok quickly gained traction, gaining 100,000 views in a single night.

Soon after the initial video was posted, Instagram accounts with substantial followings, some with as many as 4 million followers, such as BarstoolU, Red Cup News and Dubsea began reposting the TikTok.

Witcher said he didn't initially share the TikTok with the expectation of it going viral and had not anticipated for it to cause any kind of commotion.

“I recorded it like anything else I would have recorded. There wasn't a certain objective with the video, it was just to show what we were eating," Witcher said. “It wasn't like this food is terrible or that we need a change. It was more like this is what's here and being served.”

As Witcher’s TikTok gained popularity, the comment section became a hub of diverse voices. The comments were filled with a mix of Western students recounting their personal experiences and students from other colleges agreeing that certain dining halls lack high-quality nutritional food.

Jude Johnson, a first-year Western student, related to the sentiment of the TikTok. He said he felt the Western dining halls have struggled with providing appealing food and modifications that make it accessible for everyone.

“I had the lowest meal plan with 50 meals. At the end of the quarter I had 20 meals left and had lost 20 pounds,” Johnson said.

Lindsey Overmeyer, a registered dietitian from Portland, stressed the importance of dining halls having inclusive accommodations and fresh food for everyone.

“If they are able to source anything locally from farms that could be a great way to do it,” Overmeyer said. “There should also be a wide range of protein available, especially for students who don't like meat or are vegetarian.”

Since the publication of the TikTok, some students believe more appetizing food options have become available.

“The food has definitely been noticeably better,” Johnson said. “I'm very grateful for the TikTok.”

Witcher said he hopes the Western dining halls will take students' feedback into consideration. He believes in the importance of collaboration and fostering an environment for continuous improvement.

“From seeing how willing they are to change a couple things, I want to see more flexibility with student recommendations,” Witcher said.

In search of the best spot to eat on campus, The Front asked the most trusted resources – Western students eating at the Viking Commons dining hall. All 15 answers were varied but the Fairhaven dining hall and Zoe’s Bookside Bagels were tied in the second place ranking.

The overall consensus was that Freshëns was the best spot to grab a quick bite.

Witcher agrees that Freshëns is his favorite alternative food option on campus. Out of their extensive menu, he particularly enjoys the chicken and bacon barbecue flatbread.