Many of the most competitive teams in the nation recruit water skiers who have been competing for years before college. The Western Washington University Water Ski club relies on recruiting students who came to Western so they could snow ski at Mount Baker and converting them into water skiers.

At the beginning of each fall quarter during the club fair, the team brings their boat to campus to attract new students. Leaders of the club actively try to recruit former athletes, who still have a competitive drive, to join their cause.

Without any official coaching, the team looks for help from anywhere they can get it. Ranging from watching famous skiers online, such as Rob Hazelwood, to getting advice from the most experienced skier around, which in most cases is Western alumnus Eric Negomir.