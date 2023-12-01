In 2019, Western Washington University’s water ski club was competing at the Division I level, but following a disruption to the club caused by COVID-19, they retained only two members from the DI team. From 2020 until 2022, Eric Negomir and Ben Clarke served as president and vice president respectively, and resurrected a club that was on the brink of collapsing.

A new generation of skiers has taken the team back to Nationals at the DII level for the 2023 season. Learn about the exciting sport that is water skiing from current president Meg Silta, and Negomir.