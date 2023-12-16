Skip to Content, Navigation, or Footer.
From left to right: Western’s Linnea Sunderman, Meg Silta, Lauren Gilman, Greta Hansen and their friend from Chico State celebrate Hansen as she returns from her slalom run on Oct. 27, 2023 at Tri-Lakes, Zachary, La. Hansen was able to successfully complete the mini-course in her slalom run. // Photo by Travis Zumwalt

The last event of the competition is the slalom event, which is the most natural form of water skiing for most Western Washington University athletes.

In contrast to the first two events, the men were the first to take on the warm, murky water in Zachary, Louisiana. They struggled to get their footing, but the women were able to learn from their mistakes and do well despite the conditions.

Check out the conclusion of Western’s journey and how they finished in the finale episode of “Dub-Dub Who.”

