Pilar Deniston attempts an “O” on the first day of competition on Oct. 26, 2023 at Tri-Lakes, Zachary, La. An “O” is a trick where the skier attempts to do a complete 360-degree turn while maintaining balance on the ski. // Photo by Travis Zumwalt

The second day of Nationals is perhaps the toughest event for most skiers. Using a smaller ski with less support than a slalom or a jump ski makes for a slippery challenge that can take a long time for skiers to master.

After the competition was over for the day, the night of Oct. 27, 2023 provided an electric atmosphere for the competitors to embrace. Alumni Jump Night, or “Friday Night Flight,” is a special opportunity for graduate students who have competed at Nationals in the past to return and put on a show for the current collegiate athletes.

Get a glimpse into why the trick is as difficult of a challenge as skiers can face and witness the stoke of nationals encapsulated into a single event at Alumni Jump Night in episode five of Dub-Dub Who.”

Travis Zumwalt

Travis Zumwalt (he/him) is a sports and recreation reporter at The Front. He is pursuing a journalism degree focusing in public relations. Outside of journalism, he enjoys watching sports, and spending time with his family and friends. You can reach him at traviszumwalt.thefront@gmail.com

