The National Collegiate Water Ski Association Nationals is an extravagant event for everyone involved, except for Western Washington University. Due to the lengths they have to go to make traveling to the lakes at Zachary, Louisiana, possible, they are left with a lot less to offer than their opposing teams.

Their ability to go all out isn’t their only constraint. They are also unable to prepare like the other teams due to arriving just a day before the competition.

While their opponents have been skiing on the lakes where the competition will take place and getting used to the water, Western didn’t have the same luxury.

Check out how the WWU team did on the first day of the competition, where DII teams demonstrated their jumping abilities in episode four of “Dub-Dub Who.”