The Front interviews Whatcom County Executive candidates

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 Whatcom County voters head to the polls to vote for Whatcom County Executive. The county executive serves as the head of government for the county, fulfilling several functions such as appointing boards and commissions and enforcing ordinances and state statutes. The position also represents the county at the local, state and federal level.

The incumbent, running for reelection, is Satpal Sidhu, elected in 2019. The primary election in the summer had Sidhu facing several challengers, including County Councilmember Barry Buchanan and state Representative Alicia Rule. Dan Purdy of Lynden also advanced to the general election. Purdy is a businessman who has owned and managed small businesses since 2005.

In October, members of The Front’s Opinion staff sat down with both candidates to learn about what they hope to accomplish if elected. Questions were fielded from the student body and formulated by the interviewers. Click the links below to watch the interviews in full.

